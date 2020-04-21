Lions General Manager Reveals Team’s Unique Setup For NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions, like every team in the NFL, will be forced to adapt to a much different NFL Draft this season, and technology will be getting a workout as a result.

A virtual draft ensures teams will have to have their ducks in a row as it relates to technology, and Lions general manager Bob Quinn is taking no chances on that front for the draft when his team picks. As Quinn explained as shown by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he’s going to have a member of the team’s IT department close at hand during the weekend, even staying in his driveway in a motor home as things play out in real time.

Lions GM Bob Quinn said Detroit’s Director of IT, Steve Lancaster, will be stationed in a Winnebago in his driveway for all hours of the three-day NFL Draft, in case there are any technical issues. Lancaster will go home each night, then return to the RV for draft’s resumption. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

Getting these folks at close hand is huge for the Lions, especially considering the worries about what could occur during the draft in terms of things slowing down. If there’s any trouble from the Detroit perspective, Quinn will have capable hands at the ready able to help him out.

It’s just another example of the setups which will be going on across the league in order to ensure the 2020 draft goes off as planned.

Lions Salary Cap Space Heading Into 2020 Draft

While many teams are in salary cap trouble or don’t have as much money heading into the draft, the Lions managed to maintain the second highest cap total to this point in the NFL. As ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted, the Lions are currently under the cap by a total of $29,488,200.

Official cap space by team entering the draft (1-11):

1. CLE: $37,547,510

2. DET: $29,488,200

3. PHI: $27,145,824

4. NYJ: $25,164,780

5. WAS: $24,943,685

6. DEN: $24,173,954

7. IND: $23,926,469

8. MIA: $22,682,552

9. TEN: $21,896,801

10. LAC: $20,994,933

11. BUF: $20,596,199 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 21, 2020

That total is second only to the Browns, and the good news is the Lions not only have plenty of money left to sign their draft class, but do a little shopping afterward or during the draft if they so desire. If the team isn’t able to address a position such as defensive line, theoretically, they could still make a deal for a player like a Yannick Ngakoue, Matt Judon or Jadeveon Clowney if they so choose. While such a deal isn’t likely, the Lions have managed to leave enough money that the potential exists for it to happen.

Over the Cap estimates the Lions will need around $12,871,035 to sign their 2020 draft class, which would leave the Lions with around $16,617,165 to spend the rest of the offseason. At this point, they are in very good shape.

Lions Have Multiple 2020 Draft Picks

Detroit has traded away a pick, but also acquired a few selections within their move to trade Darius Slay. Now that the Lions have those picks, and have gained a selection in their deal for Duron Harmon, the Lions are now up to 9 selections for this year’s draft, including an extra third rounder.

Detroit Lions draft picks after their two recent trades become official: 3, 35, 67, 85, 109, 149, 166, 182 and 235. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 19, 2020

The Lions got back a seventh round selection in the Harmon trade, but did deal away a fifth round pick. They got back a fifth round selection in the move to trade for Slay.

This could merely be a start for the Lions, however. If the team is able to trade back from the No. 3 selection, this haul might only improve in the future. Adding more picks could give the team more crack in order to have a better chance at a bigger draft.

No matter what happens, the Lions will have plenty of money with which to operate during this draft. Quinn will stay busy with the picks, and the hope is, his unique setup helps him from having any technological problems.

