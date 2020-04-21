Surprising Name Called ‘Possibility’ For Lions Draft Pick

The Detroit Lions have been assumed to be in the market for a defensive back for weeks in the lead to the NFL Draft, but the possibility exists that need will be addressed a bit later.

Recently, Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer took a look at going in deep as it relates to what teams could be looking to do in the draft. As he admitted, the need says the team should take Jeffrey Okudah, but the reality says that the team could consider a prospect some don’t see on the radar in Auburn’s Derrick Brown.

Breer wrote:

“On paper, Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah fills a need and fits the Nuevo Patriot-style of defense their building, in investing from back-to-front. But of late, I’ve heard rumblings that the coaching staff has taken a real liking to Auburn DT Derrick Brown. I’m sticking with Okudah here, for now. But I think Brown is very much a possibility.”

Former NFL lineman turned analyst Ross Tucker agreed with this sentiment on Brown, saying it makes too much sense for the Lions to pick the lineman given their intense need up front, especially at defensive tackle.

Don't care how many times Okudah gets mocked to the Lions I still think they'll take Auburn DT Derrick Brown. They've got by far the worst DT group in the NFL. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) April 21, 2020

Whether the Lions take Brown or not will likely be determined by what happens ahead of them. If they can get their hands on Chase Young in a miracle scenario, the team might be tempted to select him. If they can trade back themselves, Brown might become a bigger likelihood. Otherwise, we’ll have to see if the Lions have the guts to go with Brown at pick No. 3.

Some are suggesting and predicting it as the draft rumors begin to wind down.

Derrick Brown Stats

In a 4 year career with the Tigers in the SEC, Brown put up 170 total tackles 12.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 33 tackles for loss. He was a force for the Tigers in the middle of the Auburn line, and some have compared Brown to some of the best defensive tackle prospects coming out of the draft like Ndamukong Suh. Whether Brown lives up to that remains to be seen, but he is quite obviously one of the best players up front in the draft and arguably the best of the best at his position this year.

Derrick Brown Could Become Surprising Lions Selection

According to veteran Detroit News writer Bob Wojnowski, the Lions are going to have a surprise in store for everyone when they pick. That surprise? The selection of defensive tackle Derrick Brown from Auburn, who Wojnowski says the team will select. As to why, he admits he is simply connecting the dots as to what he thinks the team will do when all is said and done.

I can confirm what Valenti is saying on the air, and I appreciate his sentiment. Yes indeed, I believe the Lions will draft Auburn DT Derrick Brown at No. 3 …. even if Chase Young is available. I am not taunting or trolling Lions fans. I am connecting dots. Big fat dots. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) February 28, 2020

Brown, who had a big finish to his season with the Tigers, figures to be one of the top players at No. 3. Detroit’s line has been close to the basement of the league in terms of getting after the quarterback and stopping the run. Who better to come in and remedy that than a guy like Brown. He would immediately be an upgrade for the Lions up front and is one of the most dynamic interior linemen set to be drafted in 2020.

Whatever the decision ends up being, it’s clear the Lions are grappling with plenty of choices, all of which could be designed to help out their defense.

Lions Biggest 2020 NFL Draft Need is Defensive End

Detroit could not pressure the quarterback meaningfully in 2019, something that was painfully obvious for weeks during the past season and that is a glaring problem given what the team has done to add to the front in recent months and years. Part of the problem has been injury, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward.

Early in the draft as a result of this, the Lions would have to target some type of defensive end or pass rush specialist highly, and Chase Young would be the top option if he were there. Without a few impact players here in 2020, it’s tough to imagine the Lions turning their defensive fortunes around.

In the event Young wasn’t on the board, the Lions would likely be content to grab Jeff Okudah. While defensive end is the biggest need on the team, cornerback isn’t far behind. Detroit’s backfield has been searching in vain for another top flight cornerback for some time, and Okudah could give them just the right mix at the spot. Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and linebacker Isaiah Simmons figure to get in the mix as well.

Whether Okudah, Young, Brown or Simmons the Lions could score with most defenders they would look at given the needs of their team. As a result of this, defense could be on the menu most of all, and that could lead Brown to be on the menu for the team.

