Lions Mum on How They Will Use New Signing Halapoulivaati Vaitai

The Detroit Lions signed Halapoulivaati Vaitai in order to help fill in a major gap along their offensive line, but at this point, the only question is what gap that will be.

Most have assumed Vaitai to fill the void at left tackle vacated by Rick Wagner, who was released. Vaitai can play guard as well, which is another position the Lions need after losing out on Graham Glasgow in free agency. So which spot will Vaitai play? The team isn’t sure at the moment, or at the very least, isn’t tipping their hand.

Bob Quinn spoke prior to the NFL Draft, and was asked about Vaitai. He didn’t offer too much in the way of an explanation as it relates to what he wants the team to do.

Bob Quinn leaves open if Vaitai will be RT or RG for the Lions this fall. "We feel like we can plug him in either spot. … We'll kind of see where the roster shapes up" as to where he ends up — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 17, 2020

Plenty of the decision could have a ton to do with what the Lions decide to do in the NFL Draft. If they prioritize a tackle early, that could be a major tell that Vaitai might be manning the guard spot for the team. If their pick is a guard, it might be more obvious he will play tackle. Given the salary the team paid him, it seems obvious Vaitai would be more destined to play tackle.

The Lions are a team that like to have depth and the ability to mix and match up front, and the fact that Vaitai can play either spot only serves to add a benefit to the team in the long run.

Detroit will reportedly give Vaitai a 5 year, $50 million dollar contract, and that’s something which former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi was none too pleased with. After the agreement was leaked, Lombardi took to Twitter to criticize the move, wondering if the Lions had paid attention to how Vaitai had played in 2019.

Did the Lions watch Halapoulivaati Vaitai this year? — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) March 16, 2020

It wasn’t simply Lombardi wondering about the move, though. Peter Bukowski pointed out some stats which prove the tough season Vaitai had on the field in terms of pass blocking and how poorly he graded out for his work on the field.

62nd in pass block grade last year out of 88 qualifiers. 78th out of 85 the year before. What. Is. This. https://t.co/ycFcgwtjag — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) March 16, 2020

The Lions will hope that Vaitai’s versatility and ability to be a solid run blocker will mean the most in the end. Still, that doesn’t chance the fact that several people aren’t exactly thrilled with the team’s big expenditure.

Monday, according to reports, the team agreed to terms with Vaitai, an offensive lineman formally of the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL insider Adam Caplan revealed that the Lions would be signing Vaitai to a five year contract that would be worth $50 million dollars.

Former #Eagles OL Big V agrees to a deal with the #Lions: 5 years, $50m, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 16, 2020

As Caplan also noted, Vaitai is likely to play right tackle for the Lions.

Big V will play RT for the #Lions, which had been the expectation for him from the teams I spoke with at the combine. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 16, 2020

Vaitai will now replace the released Rick Wagner up front in Detroit, and will be charged to be better than some of the expectations folks have for him.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai Statistics

Vaitai, out of TCU, is only 26 years old and has 20 career starts under his belt from his time with the Eagles. Vaitai has also played in 55 NFL games in his career, and was a former fifth round pick of the Eagles in 2016.

Vaitai helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII, and is an up and coming lineman. The team will now try to change their fortunes up front with a key free agent who can play either tackle spot or guard, even though Vaitai is an offensive tackle by trade.

That versatility was likely the huge selling point in the end for the Lions, as Caplan pointed out.

That could lead him to playing either position up front for the team.

