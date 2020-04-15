Lions Host Virtual Draft Interview With Top Big Ten Running Back

The Detroit Lions are looking around for help at running back, and based on their latest leaked virtual pre-draft interview, they seem like a lock to get it.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Lions were one of a host of teams to interview Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins. Last season, Dobbins turned in some electrifying runs in order to turn himself into one of the league’s best backs.

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins has video conferences with several teams, including Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, per a league source. He visited Dolphins prior to the NFL shutting down visits — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 15, 2020

Obviously, the Lions aren’t alone in their affection of Dobbins, and it’s possible the runner could be around when the Lions pick near the top of the second round. If that is the case, the Lions will have to strongly consider selecting the runner given their relative need at the position.

Detroit has not signed a runner in free agency, and currently has the need for yet another player at the position heading into the draft. That could make the fit with someone like Dobbins almost too obvious when the picks get going in the coming week’s time.

J.K. Dobbins Stats

While playing for the Buckeyes, Dobbins was a big game player as well as a game breaker. He was a first team All Big Ten player as well as a first team All-American in 2019. Statistically speaking, he was one of the most successful running backs the Buckeyes have ever had. In a 3 year career, Dobbins put up 4,459 rushing yards as well as 645 receiving yards. Dobbins also scored 38 touchdowns on the ground to go with 5 in the air. Truthfully, he was a very dangerous player given his breakaway speed in the open field and ability to catch the ball as well as run in between the tackles.

At the NFL Combine, Dobbins sat out drills, choosing to stand on the work he did in college. It could be considered a smart move given how well he showed for the Buckeyes most of the time in big games.

Lions Need Running Backs

Detroit has a solid player on their team currently in Kerryon Johnson that they are developing. Johnson, however, has run into a few issues with injuries the last few years, so the team is looking for someone else that can be a solid running mate for Johnson moving forward. On the roster, Bo Scarbrough showed late last season that he could be a potential answer for the team, but if the Lions are looking for someone else to build around, they may want to target the draft, which is where Dobbins comes in. The team could also look to free agency for a veteran running back, or could make drafting a runner a bigger priority than a mid-round selection.

Adding another running back in the draft would allow the Lions to enter the 2020 season with much better depth, and be covered if something were to happen on the roster, as has been the case in the last few years.

Dobbins is an interesting name to remember in the coming weeks, as the Lions turn their attention toward finalizing their draft board.

