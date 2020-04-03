Matt Patricia’s Wife Sparks Key Idea For Detroit’s Coronavirus Fight

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia wants to get involved in helping to fight the coronavirus any way he can, and his latest idea proves the boss truly can’t stop thinking about coming up with solutions.

As Justin Rogers of the Detroit News explained, Patricia has been trying to figure out how to help, and a great idea came over his wife Raina. Perhaps a local non-profit that the Lions support which works to fight homelessness through production of sleeping bags could help by converting to making useful masks for healthcare workers.

Here’s a look at how the idea came about:

“The pathways of Patricia’s brain are still wired to problem solve, cultivated from his past as an engineer. He’s been thinking mechanically, such as trying to figure out if there’s a way to convert CPAP machines into ventilators. But it was a late-night suggestion from his wife, Raina, that sparked a more practical way for Patricia to help. Raina pitched reaching out to the Empowerment Plan, a Detroit-based nonprofit that employs displaced single parents to make coats that convert into sleeping bags, fighting the issue of homelessness on two fronts. Raina wondered if the team of sewing machine operators could be equipped with patterns to mass produce surgical masks? “I was like, ‘Holy (crap), that’s a great idea. Let me find out,'” Patricia said. The Lions have been partnered with the Empowerment Plan since 2016, already funding their mission as part of the team’s “Detroit Lions Inspire Change” social justice initiative. And each year, the team sends its entire rookie class to the nonprofit’s production plant in Detroit as part of teaching the newcomers about the community.”

The group is now trying to work on production of masks and had been pondering the idea before Patricia intervened according to the piece, but as was explained, a significant roadblock within this goal was funding. Patricia, the team and some of the players are putting money towards that goal and supporting the initiative full force to get it off the ground.

Just another way the team and the coach are skillfully reaching out to a community which has been hard hit by the coronavirus crisis with a helping hand.

Matt Patricia’s Message For Detroit

In a statement posted to the Lions Twitter account this past week, Patricia also reached out to the community with a statement to let them know what he was thinking and that he offers his support.

A message from Head Coach Matt Patricia thanking the heroes of our medical community and all others making a difference during this challenging time. #StayHomeStayStrong pic.twitter.com/vY1PeJRFjy — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 28, 2020

Patricia said:

I just wanted to reach out and send my sincere gratitude for all those out there helping us fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone on the front lines, from the doctors and nurses to all the first responders and EMTs, police departments, fire departments, including all the support people out there right now trying to help people stuck at home. Delivery drivers, grocery store employees, including teachers trying to remotely continue their education for their children, and obviously, parents at home trying to make sure their kids stay on task.

As Patricia also said, he is thinking of everyone and hoping they can stay healthy.

“From my family to yours, we’re thinking about you all the time, trying our best to help, but again, appreciate all you do,” he said. “Stay safe, stay healthy and stay strong.”

Matthew Stafford Reveals Huge Detroit Donation For Coronavirus

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has kicked in support himself. Stafford recently revealed that he committed $100,000 to coronavirus relief efforts in Detroit in a post at DetroitLions.com on Thursday. The donation will support Forgotten Harvest and the Detroit Public Schools, which are feeding and providing relief to students as they navigate the coronavirus crisis.

Mike O’Hara provided details on the donation at DetroitLions.com:

A financial commitment of $100,000 on two fronts: Forgotten Harvest, which delivers 138,000 pounds of food to local charities six days a week, and the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s efforts to provide immediate relief to students impacted by the crisis. And they’re providing meals for first responders and hospital workers at restaurants in the vicinity of four area hospitals. A $5,000 credit is being established at each of four restaurants in proximity to four hospitals to assist people such as first responders and hospital employees to get takeout meals after work.

Wayne County has been hard hit in Detroit with the virus, so it’s nice to see Stafford stepping up and continuing to deliver, as he has since he joined the Lions in 2009. He told O’Hara:

Obviously, Kelly and I feel really blessed to be in the situation we’re in. Some of that comes with respect to the people who are in your community and have been having a hard go of it. This virus is affecting all people, and people in all areas. We’re trying to help out what is home to us, and what’s been home to us for 12 years.

Whether it’s from the coaching staff or the players, the Lions continue to do all they can in order to back up their home city.

