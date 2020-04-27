Revealing Superlatives For Lions 2020 NFL Draft Class

The Detroit Lions have put together another draft class, and what better way to take a closer look at what the team has done than by presenting some superlatives for this group of players.

There’s no shortage of talent coming to the Motor City this year, so how should that talent be qualified as it enters Detroit? Here’s a look at picking out some of the best superlatives for this year’s group of players coming into the fray.

Lions Draft Pick Most Likely to Succeed – Jeff Okudah, CB and Quintez Cephus, WR

This was a layup pick this year in terms of Okudah, and a selection that some people might consider too obvious. Still, watching Okudah go about his business, he looks the part of a perennial Pro Bowl player and a franchise cornerstone. It’s something which seems easy to say, but Okudah makes a ton of sense to be a player that finds success quick thanks to his professional approach already.

Interestingly enough, this is a distinction Okudah shares with Cephus, a player who was drafted much later and comes in with a lower profile. Cephus, though, fills a big need at wideout for the Lions and is a player that was cited by Okudah as being the best competitor he went against in college. That means something in this case, so don’t be surprised to see the pick catching a lot of Matthew Stafford’s passes.

Lions Draft Pick Most Likely to Surprise – Julian Okwara, Edge

Most Lions fans already know the connection between Okwara and his brother Romeo Okwara, but he’s much more than a little brother in this scenario as he joins the Lions. There is serious talent that figures to show through as soon as he gets on the field. During his time with Notre Dame prior to injury, Okwara was very productive for the team. 79 tackles, 15.5 career sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions show a player who can do a lot to blow up a game and disrupt. That’s just what the Lions have needed in a big way, and if he is healthy, Okwara could show why he should have gone much earlier in the draft.

Lions Draft Pick Most Likely to Start Fast – D’Andre Swift, RB

Obviously, Okudah will be in this boat, but it would be a big surprise for some to see a rookie in Swift overtake Kerryon Johnson given Johnson has been around the last few seasons. This will be a tandem backfield obviously, but Swift has some major talent and will be driven to prove he should have been picked earlier after sliding down the draft board a bit. It would not be a shock if Swift comes out of nowhere to claim the bulk of the carries in Detroit as a rookie. The team has the focus and Swift has the talent in order to make this happen.

Toughest Lions Draft Pick – Logan Stenberg, G

This would be Mr. Nasty, absolutely no questions asked. When the Lions selected Stenberg in the 4th round, immediately, fans learned a bit about his attitude and mindset. It’s clear Stenberg isn’t going to back down or be intimidated even as a rookie. That is huge for a player that comes in along an offensive front. Sternberg also figures to be an instant fan favorite for the way he plays, which will be fun to see. It’s been a while since Detroit could truly wrap their arms around a tough lineman.

Most Confident Lions Draft Pick – John Penisini, DT

It’s not every day a pick proclaims themselves to be the most overlooked player in the draft, but that’s what Penisini did after being selected by Detroit. All of that in spite of the fact that he was preparing to go undrafted, but still, the confidence is noted before his career has even gotten underway. Penisini has a long way to go before making the roster, but he is seemingly calling his shot already which is very compelling to watch.

Lions Draft Pick Facing The Most Pressure – Jonah Jackson, G

Perhaps you’d think this to be Okudah or Swift, or someone else the team selected very early. That might be true in a sense, but Jackson faces a ton of pressure as the first offensive line taken by the team. No matter his talent, nobody knows much of Jackson coming in other than he has gained a moniker of an Ohio State player who once played for Rutgers. That’s unfair of course, but it will be up to Jackson to prove what he can do, and he faces pressure to show he can account for the loss of a solid guard in Graham Glasgow who developed into a solid pro.

