Lions Reach Agreement With Undrafted Free Agent Class

The Detroit Lions have wasted little time coming to terms with their undrafted free agency class, reportedly reaching agreements on Tuesday with all 7 players they signed initially on Saturday evening to reported deals.

In the draft, the Lions were able to land Jeff Okudah, D’Andre Swift, Julian Okwara, Jonah Jackson, Logan Stenberg, Quintez Cephus, Jason Huntley, John Penisini and Jashon Cornell.

Detroit revealed they had officially agreed with these players:

Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

Steven Wirtel, LS, Iowa State

Jalen Elliott, S, Notre Dame

Luke Sellers, RB/WR, South Dakota State

Arryn Siposs, P, Auburn

Austin Edwards, DE, Ferris State

Jeremiah Dinson, DB, Auburn

Bryant was one of the best players on the board as the draft finished at tight end, while Wirtel is a snapper and will be depth to compete with Don Muhlbach. Elliott is an athletic safety from Notre Dame. Sellers is a versatile weapon on offense that plays a bit of wideout and running back. Siposs is a punter out of Auburn. Edwards is a pass rusher from Ferris State. Dinson is a defensive back from Auburn.

It’s likely these players will all make up Detroit’s 2020 UDFA class.

Lions 2020 UDFA Approach Might Look Different

Speaking recently, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn was asked about the impact on the potentially shortened offseason, and as he explained, it’s possible the team will not be adding as many undrafted free agents as they normally do. Quinn admitted that the team might only sign a handful of undrafted free agents. That would be down from the usual 10-15 players the team looks to sign.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks saw this, and admittedly had a strong opinion, saying that it would be a mistake for the team and their management to take this approach.

Now that the signings are in, it looks as if the Lions have done just what they were expected to do in not adding too many free agents. We’ll see how this impacts the class and the players in the long run.

Lions Best Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Through the years, the Lions have not been shy about signing undrafted free agents to the roster, and plenty of those players have gone on to solid careers in Detroit. Names such as James Hall, LaAdrian Waddle, Zach Zenner, Joseph Fauria and Kellen Moore have all gone on to make the team. Last season, Beau Benzschawel, C.J. Moore and Kevin Strong all made the team. The UDFA market has typically helped the Lions fill out their team with depth and provided several difference makers through the years. Some stick on the team’s practice squad and help with the week to week preparation and crack the roster at other times.

Detroit’s 2020 class is smaller in scope, but the chance does exist for some of these players to break through on the roster. Perhaps the biggest chance is that of Bryant, the tight end as well as Siposs the punter.

