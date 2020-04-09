Local Business Trolls Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky With Social Distancing Sign

Mitch Trubisky just cannot catch a break. After a disappointing and much-maligned regular season and offseason, the fourth-year quarterback of the Chicago Bears is now getting roasted by local Chicago businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter user Brett Craycraft was the first to share an image of a sign on display in ChipMonks restaurant in Chicago, and his photo has since been widely circulated. The sign, which originally appeared on a meme courtesy of NFL memes, takes a brutal shot at the former second overall pick. In an attempt to find humor while providing social distancing instructions, the local food joint threw some major shade at Trubisky in the process.

“During this coronavirus outbreak, remember to remain at least 10 feet away from others,” The sign reads. “If you’re wondering how far that is, picture a Bears wide receiver and then imagine where Trubisky actually threw the pass. That distance is about 10 feet.”

The devastating takedown is in reference to several plays Trubisky made — or, more to the point, didn’t make — due to some wild accuracy issues he struggled with throughout the 2019 season. He drastically overthrew multiple receivers on multiple occasions, and it undoubtedly cost the team.

Trubisky overthrows Robinson on 3rd down. Had pressure in his face, but have to make that throw. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) November 3, 2019

Trubisky's struggles have not just been on throws to the left. It was said in the postgame press conference that Anthony Miller was supposed to go outside instead of inside on his route, but that does not change the fact that Trubisky overthrew this. #Bears #Bears100 pic.twitter.com/ebHMrbfAlX — Dan DeYoung (@DanDeYoungFB) October 22, 2019

The #Bears' fastest player was being covered down the field by Thomas Davis, who's a billion years old. Mitch Trubisky overthrew him by 10 yards. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) October 27, 2019

This most recent trolling of Trubisky isn’t the first time the Bears QB has received criticism, and it very likely won’t be the last. He was brutally roasted for his accuracy issues in a Valentine’s Day meme that was widely circulated, as well.

Bears GM Ryan Pace: ‘Mitch is a Naturally Accurate Thrower’

Trubisky’s accuracy issues are nothing new either. Despite a solid 2019 season, the Bears’ quarterback still struggled hitting his receivers with regularity — even then.

Bears’ GM Ryan Pace said this about Trubisky’s accuracy issues in the past: “I think there are so many things that go into accuracy when you’re talking about the quarterback, and I think the more reps you get in the system, with the system itself but also the receivers and the targets you’re throwing to, accuracy improves in time, and Mitch is a naturally accurate thrower, and we’re just working through that development.”

It seems as though they’re still working through it. Trubisky had even more reps in the 2019 season, but his accuracy only got worse. Trubisky completed 59.4 percent of his passes in 12 games during his rookie campaign in 2017. He showed improvement in 2018, completing a career-high 66.6 percent of his throws. Last season, however, regression set in, and he looked unsure more often than not. Trubisky completed just 63.2 percent of his passes, and he was ranked as the 30th quarterback to start a game in the league, tied with Andy Dalton.

He’ll be competing for the starting job against veteran Nick Foles next season.

READ NEXT: Bears QB Could Be Key to Mitch Trubisky & Nick Foles’ Relationship