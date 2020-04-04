Michael Bisping Explodes at Fan Over Coronavirus Tweet [LOOK]

Former UFC Middleweight Champion and Hall of Famer Michael “The Count” Bisping exploded at a fan when they made an insensitive comment about the coronavirus. On Friday night, Bisping took to Twitter to post about the reality of the COVID-19 coronavirus. He tweeted:

It’s so sad when you hear of the deaths, when you actually see the faces of these tragic souls it touches you in a whole other way. Just saw some poor mother and wife who died at 38. Please, stay at home. — michael (@bisping) April 4, 2020

A fan responded to Bisping’s tweet, saying, “The solution is worse then the disease. Wake up dude.” Bisping then tweeted:

You are a fucking absolute moron. Look around, people are dying at an alarming rate. You and people with your STUPID view are the problem. You selfish piece of shit. I’ve wanted to say this to many people for a while. There you go, it applies to all you dumb cunts. https://t.co/jMXwsE0LIP — michael (@bisping) April 4, 2020

Michael Bisping Tweeted at a Former Opponent About COVID-19 Earlier in the Day

On Friday, The Count engaged with another former UFC fighter, Tim Kennedy. Kennedy responded to an individual’s tweet that showed a clip of a paddle boarder getting chased down by the police in Los Angeles.

I hope everybody is enjoying their 60 day free trial of communism. https://t.co/F4lt9XkeOJ — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) April 3, 2020

Now’s your chance to use your little guns and take on the government right? https://t.co/vNeh9vnduC — michael (@bisping) April 3, 2020

Kennedy and Bisping squared off at The Ultimate Fighter Nations Finale: Bisping vs. Kennedy in April 2014, and Kennedy dominated most of the fight with his wrestling, winning by unanimous decision. Kennedy retired from MMA after losing to Kelvin Gastelum in December 2016 at UFC 206.

Michael Bisping Retired From Mixed Martial Arts in May 2018

The former UFC middleweight champion and 39 professional fight veteran hung up his gloves in May 2018 after suffering back-to-back losses.

Bisping officially debuted in the UFC on June 24, 2006 when he took on Josh Haynes during The Ultimate Fighter: Team Ortiz vs. Team Shamrock Finale. Bisping won the fight by second-round TKO, winning the light heavyweight bracket of The Ultimate Fighter 3.

The Count competed 29 times in the UFC, amassing an overall UFC record of 20-9 — Bisping has a mixed martial arts record of 30-9.

For most of his UFC career, Bisping was regarded as one of the best fighters to never win a UFC championship. That all changed when he knocked out Luke Rockhold at UFC 199, winning the middleweight belt. He went on to defend it once, against Dan Henderson, but lost it to Georges St-Pierre in November 4, 2017 at UFC 217 by forth-round submission.

Three weeks later, on November 25, Bisping fought Kelvin Gastelum in a short-notice bout, and he lost the fight by first-round knockout. The Count retired a few months later.

