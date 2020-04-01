Michael Jackson’s Skills Compared to NBA Draftee LaMelo Ball by Analyst

Being compared to Michael Jackson is a big deal! NBL analyst, Corey “Homicide” Williams made that comparison on a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast when he stated that LaMelo Ball has that impact.

“I personally believe that is the most famous and influential young 18 year old that we’ve ever seen in sports,” he told me.

“I think he’s a guard. I think his image is official. He carries himself extremely well, he’s really mature for his age and he has a grown man salary. A real salary! This is a legitimate — He could be the Michael Jackson of basketball! He’s like a Kardashian but he has talent. That ain’t no disrespect to the Kardashians, this kid is famous because he was ballin’ at a young age and he’s 6’7” with game.”

High praise.

The King of Pop, Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009 after going into cardiac arrest due to acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication.

During his music career, Jackson did a ton!

He earned 17 Grammys: 14 Grammys as a solo artist, one with the Jackson 5, the Grammy Legend Award, and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. He also earned 26 American Music Awards, 40 Billboard awards, and 13 World Music Awards.

LaMelo Ball is a lottery pick this summer and has gotten some suitors in the sneaker games. Ball was reportedly offered $100 Million and a private jet to use at his own leisure. “He’s a guard,” Corey “Homicide” Williams tells Scoop B Radio.

“So you align him with a brand like – RocNation? PUMA? How are you going to lose? You got music and entertainment and you got this young phenom. With that force of energy and influence and muscle behind him AND his own brand of followers?…How is he going to lose? That’s an INCREDIBLE start. All you can ask for is the right people behind you, your camp’s strong pushing you. That would be monumental. I mean, think about what PUMA has done at this point. The PUMA family – and I don’t even know the PUMA family. I really don’t but, I’m just saying if Hov is on it, you got to know whatever he touches, it’s gold. The way they’re moving and the way that they’re on; whatever he touches, they’re gonna hit. Especially when it comes to the culture. Pushing the culture forward. It’s gonna hit. A young kid like this?… C’mon B… If that were to happen, if that deal were to come into fruition… game changer.”

Ball, 18 averaged 17 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 31 minutes per game this season while playing for the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL.