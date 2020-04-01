NBA 2K Donating Percentage of Money From Microtransactions to COVID-19 Relief

Take-Two Interactive, which is the parent company for the NBA 2K, Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead franchise, and more, are making what could be a significant contribution to COVID-19 relief efforts.

On Wednesday, the NBA 2K Twitter account posted the link to a message from Take-Two Interactive.

Take-Two Interactive Donating 5% of In-Game Revenue to COVID-19 Relief

From 4/1 to 5/31, 5% of revenue from 2K19 and 2K20 in-game purchases will aid COVID-19 relief efforts 🙏 Details: https://t.co/AjyF3BSdbI pic.twitter.com/WhQshtM9Qx — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 1, 2020

It reads as followed:

The labels of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., comprising Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point have come together to provide desperately needed support for COVID-19 charities and local businesses where the labels operate that have been affected. Throughout the months of April and May, 5% of Net Bookings (after platform fees) from in-game purchases from Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online from Rockstar Games, NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K19 from 2K Games, Dragon City from Social Point, as well as full-game digital sales of The Outer Worlds from Private Division, will be donated to an array of organizations in need. Details of how the gaming community can lend their support will be made available across the labels’ array of social networks and channels.

Gaming is Booming During the Global Pandemic

The gaming industry was already a massive one, but during the coronavirus pandemic, research and analytics show people are turning to gaming in droves.

“We believe video games will be a popular option as directives for ‘social distancing’ continue around the world and people look for stay-at-home entertainment,” Piper Sandler’s Michael Olson wrote in an analyst note Tuesday (h/t Yahoo Finance).

“In particular, the publishers could see an uptick in digital downloads of full games and DLC as well as micro-transactions. Also, with sports leagues suspended, we could see increased participation in virtual sports, such as FIFA (EA) and NBA 2K (TTWO).”

NBA 2K Making Good With Microtransaction Revenue

The NBA 2K brand has generated massive revenue from in-game purchases, better known as microtransactions through its virtual currency component.

Like many other gaming franchises, the 2K brand has taken criticism for this trend, but it has proven to be wildly successful and profitable. With no signs of a dropoff in the revenue produced from this portion of the business, the donation efforts are well-timed.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see other giants in the industry follow suit.

