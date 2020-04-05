NBA 2K20 Custom Soundtracks: How To Add Your Own Music

The NBA 2K20 modding scene has come up with another gem for PC users. In addition to the ability to create alternate versions of players in the game like the late Kobe Bryant, modders for the PC version of NBA 2K20 have also unlocked other customizable options exclusive to that platform.

The latest is the ability to add custom music to your PC version of NBA 2K20.

The Tool You’ll Need to Upload Custom Music to Your PC Version of NBA 2K20

Some of the mods require multiple tools, but for this one, you will only need the NBA2K Music Converter v1.0 which has been developed by Looyh. A hat tip goes to Shuajota aka Adrian Cañada, who discovered and shared the application with the rest of the modding community.

The tool is pretty simple to use as you can see from Shuajota’s tutorial video below:

How the Tool Works

Essentially, you’ll be downloading the app by Looyh, initializing it, and dragging and dropping the songs you want to add into the window where the converter is working.

In Shuajota’s example, he only drags in one song for the sake of demonstrating the process, but you can do this with multiple songs and you can ultimately replace the entire soundtrack. You can also find the link to the app in the description of Shuajota’s video on YouTube or on his website.

Another member of the modding community, Da Infamous NY, showed off the results of his soundtrack swap:

So we can mod the soundtrack in 2K20 now. Here's my intro song. #vol2 pic.twitter.com/X1CM9kDGIq — Da InFaMous NY (@dainfamousny) April 4, 2020

There are no restrictions on the kind of songs you can add. Whether it be old school hip-hop, country, metal or some other genre, as long as the song is in mp3 format, it will work with this modification.

Other Mods That You Can Find From Shuajota

The aforementioned Kobe Bryant mod is one of the best you’ll find, but there are also options to get a realistic, ESPN-style scorebug at the bottom of your screen as well as some fantasy players. I’ve had the pleasure of speaking to Shuajota and he works tirelessly to perfect each new process he comes up with or is introduced to by someone in the community.

Currently, he is working on a Kobe Bryant tribute roster. It would essentially deliver every player, rendered with accuracy, from the 2009-2010 season on every NBA team. Bryant, Pau Gasol, Lamar Odom, and Andrew Bynum led the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Championship that year.

It was Bryant’s first without Shaquille O’Neal. Once that roster is complete, perhaps we’ll be able to look closely at it and offer the instructions for downloading it on PC.

Why Can’t These Mods Be Used on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One?

Console gamers would love to have the option to add and customize all of these areas of their version of NBA 2K20.

Unfortunately, it requires access to the game’s back-end files and you only get that with the PC versions. That remains perhaps the biggest draw for NBA 2K on PC.

