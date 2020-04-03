NBA 2K20 MyTeam: New Series Features Galaxy Opal Luka Doncic and More

If you’ve been waiting on a Galaxy Opal Luka Doncic card in NBA 2K20’s MyTeam, wait no longer. On Friday, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year reached his final form.

The 21-year-old Dallas Mavericks star wasn’t alone. Also included in this mega release totaling six cards is the first Galaxy Opal Kristaps Porzingis and Trae Young. There’s also a Pink Dino Radja, Diamond Shareef Abdur-Rahim, and an Amethyst Dan Majerle.

Galaxy Opal Luka is here 🔥 Pull him, his teammate Kristaps, and rising star Trae Young all in Galaxy Opal form in PRIME Series III Luka Doncic Packs! We also got: PD Dino Radja

💎 Shareef Abdur-Rahim

How Good is the Galaxy Opal Luka Doncic?

In a word: tremendous.

For starters, he’s 6’7″ and can play point guard and shooting guard. Doncic’s shooting ability has been augmented quite a bit for the sake of the Galaxy Opal status. He has a 98 three-point rating. His 85 dunk rating will be a pleasant stretch for his fans. Almost no one should have an issue with his 97 ball handling and 98 pass accuracy.

On defense is where Doncic was shown the most love. His steal rating is an 89, which is low for most GO point guards in MyTeam, and the same can be said for his 89 perimeter defense.

He’s especially strong on the glass for a point guard with an 84 and 92 rating in offensive and defensive rebounding, respectively. Doncic might not be the fastest guy in real life, but his 94 speed and speed with the ball ratings in MyTeam give him plenty of jets, especially at 6’7″.

The badges are where Doncic can do the most damage. He has 64 of them and 41 are of the Hall-of-Fame variety. The notable HOF badges are as followed:

Catch and Shoot

Floor General

Range Extender

Ankle Breaker

Clamps…Yes Clamps

Green Machine

Downhill

While the Doncic card won’t be the most effective GO on defense, he should be devastating on offense.

