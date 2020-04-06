NBA 2K20 Patch 11 Released: What We Know About the Latest Update

The 11th patch/update for NBA2K20 has been released in the wee hours of the morning on April 6.

At this point, several members of the 2K community are still trying to determine what aspect of the game has been altered and if there will be any notable changes. I’ve downloaded and installed the update as well.

Here’s what we know so far as well as the rumors and speculation around this update.

Patch 1.11 Size

On PlayStation 4, Patch 1.11 is just over 4.6 GB. The last update, which dropped in January and nerfed behind-the-back dribble and added several new hairstyles for existing players was a little over 4 GB as well.

This has become the expected size of a 2K update.

NBA 2K YouTubers Are Trying to Decipher Patch 1.11

Many, including several YouTubers like JABridgeforth seemed to have been expecting Neighborhood changes or the return of the Behind-The-Back dribble move. He sounds pretty disappointed in the video below as he does a lightweight test to determine what has been changed.

Patch 11 in NBA 2K20 ( BEHIND THE BACK IS not BACK ) Initial thoughts and opinions…NBA 2K just dropped Patch 11 on NBA 2K20. So it looks like nothing changed. No new neighborhood. The behind the back did not come back. It seems like all the dribbling and everything is the same. So, what changed in Patch 11 in NBA 2K20?

JA also checks for new gear honoring the late Kobe Bryant in the NBA Shop and doesn’t find it. JA says those are the only things anyone cares about, but he only speaks for the group of gamers who fit into his playstyle.

NBA 2K20 is a massive game with several modes. The patch has added or changed something, but we won’t know for sure until the notes are released. I’ve already reached out to 2K to get information.

Once I have clarity, I will update this post.

Will Kobe Bryant be a Part of the New Update?

Rumors have been swirling about the addition of new Bryant content. It makes sense in general, but fuel was added to the fire when 2K’s Ronnie Singh was heard mentioning the concept on a now-infamous accidental Caffeine TV stream.

According to Singh, it appears there is “Kobe content coming” on April 12, which is the day after the Players Only NBA 2K tournament he referenced. It makes no sense for a patch to go live six days before that drop–if indeed it is associated with Bryant.

However, we don’t know how many different areas of the game will feature Bryant content, if it’s added at all. The most sensible place to add Bryant content is in the MyTeam mode. The mode provides an opportunity for several versions of different players and now would seem like a great time to deliver a Pink Diamond and/or Galaxy Opal version of The Black Mamba.

There are already Amethyst and Diamond versions of the Hall-of-Famer in the mode. With Bryant’s recent induction into the Hall of Fame, the timing seems even more appropriate.

Perhaps what Singh was referring to isn’t the only Bryant-related content on the way. If that’s the case, it’s possible the newest update could have things like new Bryant shoes, jerseys, and other virtual merch.

If we’re really going out on a limb, but not beyond the realm of possibility, perhaps there’s something similar to what we saw back in NBA 2K11 and NBA 2K14 when there were singular modes dedicated to Michael Jordan and LeBron James, respectively.

As I said, I’ll continue to monitor and update as the information becomes available.

