Giants Draft Report: NY Keeping Tabs on Intriguing Corner, Return Specialist

When Cody Latimer took his talents within the division from the New York Giants to the vaunted rival, Washington Redskins, not only did New York lose a wide receiver who started 10 games for them a year ago, they also lost their top return man.

The Giants’ decision to bring back Corey Coleman in free agency led many to believe that he would serve as the team’s answer to their glaring hole in the return game. However, it appears Big Blue isn’t done filling that void just yet.

Giants Checked On Abu Daramy-Swaray Multiple Times

The Giants have 10 picks in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. However, there is a certain player they are keeping close tabs on, one who they may not even have to use one of those selections on, as he’s projected by many as an undrafted free agent.

Yet, that hasn’t stopped New York from keeping close tabs on the player. Colgate’s Abu Daramy-Swaray is a cornerback and return specialist that the Giants appear to be enamored with. According to recent reports from Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the G-Men have checked on Daramy-Swaray multiple times throughout the draft process.

The Giants have checked a couple times on Colgate’s Abu Daramy-Swaray, a defensive back and punt/kick returner who also ran track. (There’s another player with return ability on their radar). The 5-9, 181-pounder boasts a 4.49 40-yard dash and in four seasons for the Raiders brought back 42 kicks for 874 yards and 70 punts for 650 yards and a touchdown. Big Blue let its top 2019 kick returner, Cody Latimer, sign in Washington. Corey Coleman and others will compete for the job, but the Giants could be the market for more.

Were the Giants to land Daramy-Swaray late in the draft or as a priority free agent, he would be left with big shoes to fill in the team’s return game. Cody Latimer served as the Giants’ top kickoff return man in 2019 and proved to be one of the more productive specialists in all of football. The former Indiana Hoosier returned 24 kickoffs for 570 return yards, an average of 23.8 yards per return which ranked eighth-highest in all the NFL this past season.

Daramy-Swaray is More Than Just a Return Man

Daramy-Swaray may be gauging interest from NFL organizations for what he can do on special teams, however, throughout his career at Colgate he proved to be much more than just a return specialist.

Entering the 2019 College Football season, Daramy-Swaray was deemed the best player in FCS who dons the number four jersey from Hero Sports. His play on the field that season did little to disprove that.

The defensive back earned All-America Third Team from STATS FCS for Colgate. He was also named an All-Patriot League First Team selection for the third consecutive year. Daramy-Swaray led the Colgate Raiders in pass-breakups with 10, and ranked fourth on the team with 54 tackles.

2019 was the second year in a row that Daramy-Swaray earned first-team honors as both a defensive back and return specialist.

