Giants Announce Jersey Numbers For Free Agent Signings

James Bradberry, CB, No. 24 – Bradberry gets number 24 from fellow defensive back Julian Love, who wore the number with the Giants during his rookie season. Love will switch to number 20, while Bradberry gets to keep the only number he’s ever known during his four-years in the NFL.

Casey Kreiter, LS – No. 58 – The former Broncos Pro Bowl long snapper gets the number 58 with New York, most notably worn by two-time Giants Super Bowl Champion Carl Banks.

Dion Lewis, RB, No. 33 – Lewis bounced around the league in the early parts of his career, but over the past five seasons (three with the Patriots and two with the Titans), he’s worn number 33.

Nate Ebner, DB, ST, No. 43 – Ebner continues to wear the number 43 jersey that he wore during his time with the New England Patriots in which he won three Super Bowls.

Kyler Fackrell, OLB, No. 51 – Fackrell wore number 51 with the Packers and will do so with the Giants as well. Zak DeOssie has worn the number 51 with the Giants for the better part of the past decade, however, he remains an unsigned free agent at the moment and appears to no longer be in the team’s plans.

Blake Martinez, ILB, No. 54 – Martinez switches numbers as he switches teams. The number 50 that he wore with the Packers is retired in New York in honor of Ken Strong. Martinez will rock the number 54 with the G-Men, a number that had last been worn by Nate Stupar a season ago.

Levine Toilolo, TE, No. 83 – Toilolo had worn number 80 and number 87 early on his career, before settling on number 83 with the 49ers. He will once again wear 83 in New York, a number previously worn by former Giants tight end Scott Simonson.

Eric Tomlinson, TE, No. 85 – Tomlinson has worn number 83 throughout the majority of his NFL career. Yet, with Toilolo staking claim to that number, Tomlinson will shift to number 85, a number most recently worn by recently retired tight end Rhett Ellison.

Cam Fleming, OT, No. 75 – Fleming keeps 75, the number that he sported the past two seasons as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Center Jon Halapio, who was the team’s starter a season ago, wore the number 75, but is currently an unsigned free agent as he works his way back from a torn Achilles.

Austin Johnson, DL, No. 93 – Johnson wore number 94 with the Tennessee Titans. That number is owned by Dalvin Tomlinson in New York, so Johnson opted for the next best thing, dropping down a digit to number 93. The number was last worn by former starting inside linebacker B.J. Goodson, who is now a member of the Cleveland Browns.