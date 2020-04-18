Bills GM on Giants’ Dave Gettleman: ‘You Can’t Trust Him’

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has become somewhat of a punchline in media circles over the recent years. However, Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane cautions anyone who believes Gettleman isn’t equipped for the job.

Don’t Let Gettleman Fool You

Appearing as a guest on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast this past Friday, Beane stated his belief that Gettleman has the NFL world fooled and that despite his infamous “computer folks” comments a while back, the Giants GM is actually quite “tech-savvy.”

“Can’t trust him. Dave’s smart, man. He’s throwing all the curve balls out there,” Beane said of Gettleman’s now-viral home office/draft war room photo filled to the brim with stacks of paper. “He’s actually pretty tech savvy. Don’t let him fool you in all seriousness.”

While Gettleman puts on quite the poker face at times when it comes to the modern approach of running an organization, we should likely take Beane’s word when it comes to Gettleman’s knowledge.

The two worked side by side for four years with the Carolina Panthers, helping one another put together a Super Bowl contending team back in 2015. Two of those four seasons Beane spent as Gettleman’s right-hand man, operating as the team’s Assistant General Manager.

Gettleman Has Impressed During His Time in NY

The media loves to beat up on Gettleman, from Peter King deeming the GM “negligent” to the panel on ESPN’s Around the Horn predicting the Giants will mess up the draft because it will be held virtually.

However, if you simply look at things from a black and white perspective instead of trying to build your own narrative, it’s clear that Gettleman has done more good than bad during his tenure with the team.

For starters, Gettleman has run the past two drafts for the Giants. All he’s done is come away with arguably the best football player in the NFL in Saquon Barkley, and a potential franchise quarterback in Daniel Jones. Not to mention he drafted players such as Dexter Lawrence, Julian Love and Darius Slayton, all of whom are projected to be, at the very least, solid starters moving forward.

Gettleman caught heat early on with Big Blue for his handling of Odell Beckham. However, as we look at it now, approximately a year later, the Giants appear to be on the winning end of the OBJ trade and it actually doesn’t even seem close.

New York acquired all-pro guard Kevin Zeitler and starting safety Jabrill Peppers in the deal. They also managed to bring in a first-round pick and third-round selection, which the team turned into Lawrence and promising pass-rusher Oshane Ximines.

The Browns, on the other hand, got Beckham, who vastly underperformed in his first year with Cleveland and has constantly seen his name involved in trade rumors. They also received Olivier Vernon, who recorded just 3.5 sacks a season ago and is a candidate to be cut this offseason.

Despite all these positives, Gettleman’s tenure with New York will be predicated on wins, something the team must start to do fairly soon. However, it’s clear the man has a plan, and so far he’s put that plan to good use.

