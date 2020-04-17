Top Draft Expert: ‘I Absolutely Think the Giants Should Go Offense in the 1st-Round’

During a Thursday conference call, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah made it very clear what he believes the New York Giants should do with the fourth-overall pick in this year’s draft.

“I absolutely think the Giants should go offense in the first round,” Jeremiah said. “I think they should go tackle. They need to protect Daniel Jones.”

While many have pegged Clemson do-it-all linebacker, Isaiah Simmons, as a potential favorite to land in New York come draft day, Jeremiah has been fairly stern on his belief that Big Blue must address their offensive tackle position with their first pick. However, the specific player in which he expects the Giants to take is evidently shifting.

Jeremiah Beginning to Think The Pick Will Be Jedrick Wills

In Jeremiah’s most recent mock draft, he had New York drafting Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, a pick he’s been somewhat bullish on. However, he appears to be changing his tone.

“I’ve said [Tristan] Wirfs for a while,” Jeremiah said. “As we come down the stretch I’m beginning to think it’s Jedrick Wills.”

Given Jeremiah’s take, in conjunction with ESPN Jordan Raanan’s recent report that “the buzz on Wills to the Giants has been building in league circles,” it’s starting to look more and more like drafting Willis is a legitimate scenario for the Giants at number four.

The Giants Could Double-Down on O-Line Help

Many have likened the best draft scenario for the Giants to be the team coming away with a linebacker and an offensive lineman within their two top picks, regardless of which one comes first. Yet, according to Jeremiah, if he were calling the shots, he’d double-down on protection for Daniel Jones with the team’s second-round pick.

“I know things are not good on defense, but offensive tackle is the place you have to go at number four to both help Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley,” Jeremiah said. “And I’d round back and go offense in the second-round again or a cornerback like Jaylon Johnson.”

The idea of New York taking back-to-back offensive lineman is far from absurd. The Giants currently hold the 36th-overall pick, the fourth-selection in the second-round, and have shown tons of interest in top center prospects. Michigan’s Cesar Ruiz and Temple’s Matt Hennessy, in particular, are two players New York has met with and would likely strongly consider with the pick, if still available.

Jeremiah also threw out the idea of nabbing Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson with their second-round pick, which a month or so ago would have likely seemed a bit more realistic. Johnson is a fast-rising prospect who has seen his name more and more sprinkled into the latter part of round-one mock drafts.

