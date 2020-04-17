Giants to Meet With Stud LB Prospect Prior to NFL Draft: Report

The New York Giants continue to dive headfirst into the off-ball linebacker class of this year’s NFL Draft. Isaiah Simmons has been constantly linked to Big Blue as a potential fit for New York with the fourth-overall pick. While top prospects such as LSU’s Patrick Queen and Wyoming’s Logan Wilson have each held meetings with the franchise ahead of draft day.

That’s why it should come as no surprise that New York is set to hold a video conference with former Oklahoma Sooners standout linebacker Kenneth Murray prior to next Thursday’s draft, this according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Murray Would be a Steal in Round 2

The 6-foot-2-inch, 241-pound Murray is certainly not in play for the Giants when they get on the clock with the fourth-overall pick in the first round. With that said, he will likely not have to wait much longer to hear his name called.

Murray is projected to come off the board in the mid-to-late round-one range, battling LSU’s Patrick Queen to be the second off-ball linebacker off the board after Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons.

Murray, whose game is built off of speed and decisiveness, was a stat sheet stuffer at Oklahoma, collecting 257 tackles over the past two seasons. In 2019, Murray accounted for 102 tackles, four sacks, 17 tackles for loss and four pass breakups in 14 starts. Murray put that speed on full display at this year’s NFL Combine, clocking in with a 4.53 40-yard dash time.

Don’t let the Blake Martinez signing fool you, New York is all-in on continuing to add to their linebacker position. If for some odd reason Murray were to drop to the second round and was available for the Giants to snag him with the 36th-overall pick, you better believe New York would think long and hard about plugging him in alongside Martinez as a centerpiece of their young defense.

Murray Compared to Pro Bowler

Murray’s sideline to sideline playmaking skills have been compared to the likes of San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Kwon Alexander. Here’s an overview of Murray’s pro prospects according to NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein.

Sleek, playmaking linebacker with chiseled frame and long arms. Murray’s game is predicated on speed with an ability to fly around from sideline to sideline rolling up tackles. While his twitchy burst allows him to make more plays than the average linebacker, he will overflow to ball-carriers at times. Recognition of play development and ability to take on blocks are both underdeveloped currently, but a move to weak-side linebacker would put him in position to minimize those concerns and maximize his playmaking talent. Murray has hit-or-miss qualities and is more splashy than consistent, but he’s immensely talented with the ability to imprint on games on all three downs.

