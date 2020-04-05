Giants Get No Respect in Post-Free Agency NFL Power Rankings

The New York Giants failed to make a true splash in free agency, leading many outlets to differ drastically on the perceived improvement, or lack thereof, of the Giants’ roster this offseason.

For instance, Pro Football Focus came away highly impressed by New York’s free agency haul, ranking them within the top-four of their offseason improvement index. However, USA Today’s perception of the Giants’ future outlook couldn’t disagree more.

Giants Rank 30th in USA Today’s Power Rankings

USA Today was not a fan of the Giants’ roster and their 2020 season outlook prior to free agency. Yet, they somehow become even less of a fan of Big Blue following the additions of players such as Blake Martinez and James Bradberry.

The Giants nearly bottomed-out in USA Today’s post-free agency power rankings, falling four spots from the number 26th-ranked team in football to the 30th-ranked team.

30. Giants (26): Bill Belichick’s protégés have generally been apples who tend to fall quite far from the masterful tree. Joe Judge could get off to especially rocky start given how belated it will be.

New York’s new ranking leaves them as the worst-ranked NFC East team in the USA Today power rankings behind the Washington Redskins who rose two spots to number 29, the Dallas Cowboys at number 15, and the Philadelphia Eagles who came in as the 13th top-ranked team in the rankings.

Other notable takeaways from the power rankings are the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, holding firm at number one overall, while the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite winning six games a season ago, check in as the worst-ranked team in the league at number 32 overall.

Giants Favored in Only 1 Game Next Season

Oddsmakers appear to be on board with USA Today’s projections for the Giants, in fact, they may be even less optimistic.

The Giants are currently underdogs in all but one game leading into the 2020 season. The lone exception being a home game against the division rival Washington Redskins. From there, New York is perceived as an underdog in all their other contests except a road game against Washington and a home game against the Arizona Cardinals, both of which are pick ’em games.

New York hasn’t done much winning over the past few years, their four victories in 2019 pushed their win total to just 12 games over the last four seasons. It’s apparent oddsmakers don’t expect them to turn the corner anytime soon.

