Giants Trade For Yannick Ngakoue in Latest Mock Draft

Yannick Ngakoue will not be calling Duval County home next season. That is, if he gets his way. The stud edge defender, who still has yet to sign his franchise tag contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, has continued to voice his displeasure with the organization, calling for a trade from the team that drafted him in 2016 and he earned a Pro Bowl nod with in 2017.

Yet, despite a whirlwind of accomplishments, and at just 25-years of age, teams have apparently not been knocking down the door to acquire his services. Chances are that has much to do with Jacksonville’s steep asking price, as it’s been commonly reported that trade offers for Ngakoue must include a first-round draft pick at the very least.

However, one specific mock draft has found a suitor for Ngakoue, giving the Jaguars the return they’re looking for while giving the defender his wish of playing elsewhere.

Giants Trade For Ngakoue in CBS Sports Mock Draft

Yannick Ngakoue to the New York Giants on draft day? Jacksonville jumps up to No. 4, and @ryanwilsonCBS brings a QB to Duval. pic.twitter.com/rM7eQnXHo6 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 6, 2020

Acquire Yannick Ngakoue and still retain a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft? Yes, please.

That’s likely New York Giants fans takeaway when seeing CBS Sports’ latest mock draft where they have the G-Men trading away the fourth overall pick to Jacksonville in exchange for Ngakoue and the ninth overall pick, as well as the 99th overall pick.

Ngakoue has flirted with the idea of joining the Giants for months on end now, hinting at his interest in cryptic tweets. On New York’s end, this theoretical acquisition would be a home run for Dave Gettleman and company. The Giants presumably missed out on top-tier edge rushers this free agency, although Jadeveon Clowney’s situation is still up in the air. Also, their leading sack artist from 2019, Markus Golden, remains on the open market.

Giants Take Becton, Jags Trade Up & Snag Herbert

Not only does New York gain one of the more talented edge defenders in all of football, but they also come away with a top-10 selection in this scenario. With the ninth overall pick, CBS Sports has the Giants selecting Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton. Becton is a player that has continuously been connected to New York throughout the offseason and is perceived to be a plug-and-play option at right tackle for the Giants were the team to draft him.

It’s clear this deal makes sense on New York’s end, yet Jacksonville’s reasoning behind the move is a bit of a head-scratcher, especially when you take into consideration who they used the selection on upon moving up.

CBS Sports has the Jags grabbing Oregon’s Justin Herbert with the fourth overall pick. Certainly a head-turning selection, and one that seems fairly unlikely at the moment. While the spot in which Herbert is drafted aligns with his current projections, the idea that Jacksonville would take a quarterback early on a year after Gardner Minshew ranked top-three amongst all rookies in passing yards and touchdowns doesn’t make much sense, not when the team is deprived of talent at a plethora of other positions.

