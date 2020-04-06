NFL Draft: Bears & Packers Both Eyeing Standout LSU Lineman

Could the Packers-Bears rivalry rear its head in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft? According to DraftWire’s Justin Melo, the Chicago Bears and their rivals to the North, the Green Bay Packers, are both interested in the same draft prospect: LSU offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles.

Charles told Melo that he met with the Packers formally prior to the coronavirus crisis, and that he had several visits lined up he had to postpone or cancel. “I had a few other visits set up. It was a little early so we hadn’t confirmed any dates yet but I was well aware of some of the teams I was supposed to meet with. I had them locked in.” Who was he slated to meet?

“I had meetings set up with the Bears, Packers, Redskins, Chiefs and Patriots. We’ll see what happens. Nobody knows what’s really happening right now,” Charles noted.

Saahdiq Charles Could Be a First-Year Starter

Charles had an unusual junior year with LSU. The Tigers won the National Championship and Charles was part of the nation’s best offensive line, but he also missed significant time for reasons that remain unknown. Charles was suspended for six games during the 2019 season due to a coach’s decision by LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, who would only reveal the cause of the suspension to be a “violation of team rules.” While we don’t know the reasons for his suspension, it could certainly be a red flag, as off-the-field issues are always a concern.

Charles said his suspension was the result of “a selfish and stupid mistake” that isn’t indicative of his typical character, and he told Melo what NFL teams can expect from him. “An NFL team is gonna get a guy that knows how to win. I’m gonna help push the culture forward and be a great teammate to the guys in the locker room. I can’t wait to give back to the game that I’ve always loved.”

The Draft Network thinks Charles is a potential starter heading into his first year. “Saahdiq Charles projects as a potential starting left tackle at the NFL level. He has high end physical tools, functional athleticism and build at his disposal — offering ample foundation to build upon. Charles will need to fill out his frame and add some additional functional strength in order to hold up consistently at the NFL level, and his off-field status is filled with question marks due to disciplinary measures. Charles should be considered a high ceiling, low floor prospect.”

Bears vs Packers: Which Team Has Better Shot at Landing Charles?

With Charles noting the interest of these divisional rivals, which team has the better shot at landing him? Currently, Charles is projected to be a “potential late Day 2 or early Day 3 target” according to NFL analyst Jordan Reid.

Wrote about Charles in today’s article about OTs in the next tier of this draft class. Depending on the severity of his red flags, he’s a potential late Day 2 or early Day 3 target. https://t.co/7XERPNlWHq — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) April 2, 2020

The Packers have one pick in each of the first two rounds of the draft this year. They have the 30th overall pick in the first round, and the 62nd overall pick in the second. They also have the 94th pick in the third. Should Charles fall to later rounds, Green Bay also has the 136th overall in the fourth and No. 175 in the fifth.

The Bears don’t have a pick in the first round, but they have two in the second, the 43rd and 50th overall. It’s highly unlikely Charles will go in the first round. If Chicago wants him bad enough, they could easily snag him at 50 while snagging a solid safety or corner with the 43rd pick. If they don’t grab him in the second round, they may lose their shot, as they don’t have another pick until No. 163 in the fifth round.

