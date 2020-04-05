2020 NFL Draft: Bears Looking at OL With Ties to Coaching Staff

The Chicago Bears have a glaring need that simply must be addressed: their offensive line. The Bears’ o-line was ranked 25th out of 32 teams by Pro Football Focus last year, and the team’s average time to allow pressure, 2.37 seconds, was ranked 29th in the NFL. The good news is that the team is very likely to address that specific need in the upcoming NFL Draft. The better news the latest name they’re connected to.

According to NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid, the Bears are one of many teams high on Michigan center Cesar Ruiz.

Cesar Ruiz, one of the top interior offensive lineman in this draft class, is receiving a ton of interest. He’s already met with 20 teams that include the #Dolphins and #Bears. He also has FaceTime meetings with the #Giants and #Jets in the coming days, per source. — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) April 4, 2020

Chicago met with Ruiz prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and he could be their top target in the upcoming draft — largely because of one connection in particular.

Bears’ OL Coach Has Recent Ties to Ruiz

New Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo spent the 2019 season as an analyst and consultant for the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had high praise for Castillo, citing his abilities to teach and mold young players. “I would say Juan is maybe the finest teacher of football in the National Football League,” Harbaugh said. “He teaches the game as well as anybody you’re ever going to see, and those guys — they like to work for him.”

It’s possible Castillo could be nudging Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace towards Ruiz, whom he worked with last season The Michigan center is one of the more coveted offensive linemen in the upcoming NFL Draft, though, as Reid noted, Ruiz has 20+ suitors already — it’s quite possible he gets snatched up before the Bears can grab him at No. 43 with the first of their two second-round picks.

Would Cesar Ruiz Be a Good Fit for the Bears?

If they manage to land him, Chicago could be thinking about putting Ruiz at guard. While Ruiz has played center for the last two seasons at Michigan, he started five games at right guard his freshman year, which is a position of major need for the Bears. Quality interior offensive linemen are rare, and Ruiz has a bright future ahead. He would be an absolute asset to the Bears, and would very likely be able to contribute right away.

Ruiz started 31 games in his three seasons with the Wolverines, and his potential flexibility and athleticism on the line will make him a solid addition to whichever squad is lucky enough to draft him.

The Draft Network lays out why Ruiz will be so highly coveted in the draft:

“For such a massive man, Ruiz displays outstanding mobility and he is highly effective working laterally and in space. His versatility extends beyond just the ability to play any spot along the interior, he has the attributes needed to thrive in both gap and zone blocking run schemes. Ruiz does have room to grow with some timing elements in pass protection and he could benefit from dropping some bad weight on his frame. Ruiz projects as an early impact starter in the NFL with the upside to become the pillar of an NFL offensive line for years to come.”

