Draft Report: Giants Met With Wyoming LB, Butkus Award Finalist

The New York Giants have made it clear this offseason that improving their off-ball linebacker position is a clear priority. This is most evident by their signing of Blake Martinez in free agency, one of the league’s most prolific tacklers. They’ve also done a ton of due diligence on nearly every top linebacker in next week’s upcoming NFL Draft, most recently meeting with LSU’s Patrick Queen.

Now, according to Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media, you can mark off yet another linebacker that has piqued that Giants’ interest, in Wyoming’s Logan Wilson.

As first reported on the Giants Extra text service, the Giants met privately with Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson prior to the program’s pro day workout, according to an individual with knowledge of the meeting, and the team has been in communication with the Butkus Award finalist since. Wilson, 6-foot-2 and 241 pounds, has the potential to be the fourth off-ball linebacker chosen behind Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons, LSU’s Patrick Queen, and Oklahama’s Kenneth Murray, somewhere between the second and third rounds.

Wilson’s Coverage Ability Would Be a Breath of Fresh Air

If you’re a Giants fan, chances are we don’t need to go into detail describing how pitiful the coverage ability of the team’s linebackers has been in recent years. When Keenan Robinson and Jacquian Williams are your most recent examples of quality coverage linebackers, it’s clear it’s time for an upgrade. Luckily, Wilson may be just the guy for the job.

Wilson, a former two-time all-state player at both defensive back and wide receiver in High School, came to Wyoming as a safety. While he eventually transitioned to become an off-ball linebacker, his coverage ability has stuck with him. In fact, it may very well be his best trait.

Wilson collected 10 interceptions and 14 pass breakups over his four-year career in college. He’s also no slouch when it comes to defending the run, evident by the graph provided by Pro Football Focus below.

Wyoming’s Logan Wilson was top-level against the run and pass this season 💪 pic.twitter.com/csgnKPmtCa — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) December 16, 2019

Wilson Dominated at Wyoming

Wilson hit the ground running at Wyoming, earning Mountain West Conference Freshman of the year following a 94 tackle campaign. While that’s extremely productive, his play also improved yearly, as he averaged more than 102 tackles per season throughout his four-year playing career.

In 2019, Wilson racked up 104 tackles, 9.5 for loss, one sack, three interceptions and six pass breakups, helping him earn a first-team all-conference selection and also a third-team Associated Press All American nod. Wilson’s efforts would lead to him being named a finalist for the Butkus Award, which is given to the top linebacker in college football. Ultimately, the award was given to Isaiah Simmons of Clemson, fittingly enough a player very much in play for the Giants with the fourth-overall pick in this year’s draft.

READ NEXT: ‘Buzz’ Giants Take Alabama OT in 1st-Round