NFL Names 6 Chiefs to All-Decade Squad, Second-Most in League

It’s a good day to one of these members of the Kansas City Chiefs. On Monday, the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their complete roster for the 2010s All-Decade Team. Out of the 52 players and two head coaches named, six came from the Chiefs. This makes the reigning Super Bowl champions the second-most franchise represented, only trailing the eight chosen from the New England Patriots.

How 'bout those Chieeeeeefs??? pic.twitter.com/1Rf2zbMMAf — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 6, 2020

The six Chiefs named were:

S Eric Berry,

WR Tyreek Hill

TE Travis Kelce

S Tyrann Mathieu

RB LeSean McCoy

CB Darrelle Revis

Although Revis spent just part of the 2017 campaign at Arrowhead, playing six games before being released February 8, 2018, he’s still included in their count but officially represents the New York Jets.

Sure, quarterback Patrick Mahomes might be a glaring omission, but keep in the mind the 2018 league MVP has played just two complete seasons with the Chiefs thus star. When the NFL reveals this exact list 10 years from now, there’s no doubt the Texas Tech product will be unanimously voted into this esteemed group.

Is a New Dynasty Brewing in Kansas City?

For as long as some can remember, the Patriots, Dallas Cowboys and other notable teams have maintained their place as some of the most threatening franchises in the league. With quarterback Tom Brady officially heading to Tampa Bay and the Cowboys struggling to play postseason football as of late, the Chiefs’ success as of late has caused some to wonder if the next dynasty will come out of Arrowhead Stadium.

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly wrote in February: “Kansas City has a quarterback–head coach marriage made in football heaven in Andy Reid and Mahomes―the former a future Hall of Famer and the latter the league’s most dangerous passer. Add in the team’s strong overall roster, stability in both the front office and coaching staff (the Chiefs return both coordinators and longtime special teams coach Dave Toub), and one of the strongest home-field advantages in the NFL, and Kansas City has as solid a foundation for sustained success as any team in the league. Already the Super Bowl favorites for next season, the Chiefs look like a team that’s just getting started.”

FS1’s Colin Cowherd shared the same sentiments one day after the Chiefs were crowned Super Bowl champions on February 2.

"San Francisco played the game they wanted… And lost by 11. Say that out loud. That is frightening."@ColinCowherd reacts to the Chiefs Super Bowl LIV victory: pic.twitter.com/M7ho2KMOMi — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 3, 2020

“They were down by 10 at the half in every playoff game, and won all of them by double-digits. That’s frightening. There’s this term of ‘He’s on the ropes’, but that never applies to Kansas City; they’re never on the ropes. Football is all about copying but you can’t copy Mahomes. Aaron Rodgers looks old, outdated, and limited compared to him. If this group stays together you want no part of it.”

So far, Kansas City’s front office have done an excellent job retaining key members of their title-winning unit. With both a dominant offense and defense heading into the 2020 campaign, the Chiefs are well within consideration to repeat as back-to-back Super Bowl champions.