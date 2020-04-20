NFL Rumors: Steelers Linked to Surprise QB in Draft

The NFL draft is just days away. It would be a shock if the Bengals don’t select Joe Burrow. It would be slightly less shocking if the Redskins don’t select Chase Young. Outside of those two picks, there’s plenty of uncertainty.

In his latest piece, NBC Sports’ Peter King gives his mock draft as well as empties his notebooks on all the teams in the upcoming draft. There are several quarterback surprises in his piece, such as him naming the Steelers as a team to watch for QB Jordan Love.

Pittsburgh doesn’t have a first-round pick, as a result of trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick. Their first pick comes at No. 49, which is in the middle of the second round. Love could fall to that selection or even further. King also names the Packers at No. 62 as another spot where Love could hear his name called.

Patriots Among Teams Not Interested In Love

King names three teams who would be logical fits for Love, being as they have late picks in the first-round or pick early in the second: New England, New Orleans, Indianapolis.

However, none of the three teams are interested in the QB. King writes that those teams “don’t seem hot on his trail,” adding that he wouldn’t be surprised if he goes between 35 and 60. Pro Football Focus has Love as its 76th ranked player in the draft.

More Justin Herbert-to-the-Dolphins Talk

Two weeks ago, rumors emerged that the Dolphins may be favoring Justin Herbert over Tua Tagovailoa at No.5. Mel Kiper confirmed the rumors in his mock draft last week and now, King has the same hunch, placing Herbert to Miami (via a trade for the No. pick) in his latest mock draft.

Tua has proven that he is an elite prospect and arguably has a higher ceiling that Herbert. Yet, the Alabama QB’s injury history has teams worried. He suffered multiple injuries in his career in addition to the hip ailment that ended his collegiate career and it’s not certain that Miami is willing to take that risk at No. 5.

Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi hears that at least two teams have “flunked” Tua for medical reasons. One of those teams is selecting in the top-10.

The Dolphins own the No. 5, No. 18, and No. 26 overall picks. The franchise also has two second-rounders, owning the No. 39 overall pick and No. 56 overall pick.

Some believe the Dolphins won’t pick a QB at No. 5. Former NFL executive Gil Brandt said he wouldn’t be surprised if Miami selected another player with their top-5 selection and grabbed a QB with another pick later. Offensive tackle is a major need for the team (I had Miami trade up from No. 18 to grab an elite tackle option in my Twitter mock draft).

Miami still has eyes on the No. 1 pick. The franchise has looked into trading with the Bengals to nab Burrow with the selection, though it’s unlikely Cincy will part with the pick.

