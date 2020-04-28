Video Game Star Offers Welcome to Lions Rookie Draft Class [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions are welcoming a whole crop of rookies to the NFL, and what better way for them to do that than with a visit from one of their biggest super fans?

Following the draft, Ninja hopped on the internet and with the help of the Lions, provided a great welcome for the team’s new crop of rookie talent.

“I just want to say welcome to the Detroit Lions. My family and I are die-hard Lions fans, we’re so excited to watch you guys this season. Stay safe, stay healthy, go Lions. Welcome to the NFL guys.”

Ninja often attends Lions games and has become one of the most vocal fans the team has on social media, so it’s not a surprise at all to see him acting as a representative of the welcoming committee for the newest members of the team.

Lions 2020 Draft Class

The Lions had a busy weekend, picking up cornerback Jeff Okudah, running back D’Andre Swift, guard Jonah Jackson, edge rusher Julian Okwara, guard Logan Stenberg, wideout Quintez Cephus, running back Jason Huntley, defensive tackle John Penisini and defensive lineman Jashon Cornell. As a whole, the draft class was solid in plenty of ways. Detroit addressed some of their biggest needs including a new cornerback as well as toughness on the offensive and defensive lines. They also added a potentially elite runner in Swift.

Many have graded the draft highly as a result, and it looks as if the Lions may have even found a few steals along the way to help them out as well.

Lions Credited For Offensive Turnaround Within Draft

Following the draft finishing up, Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com took a look at some of the biggest themes from every team’s performance. When it came to the Lions, it was obvious there was a serious theme and it had everything to do with getting tougher in the trenches and improving what has been a severely weak running game.

Rosenthal wrote:

“From the selection of running back D’Andre Swift this year and Kerryon Johnson in 2018 to the interior line picks that GM Bob Quinn has made in the last few years, the Lions have invested a lot of capital in improving their running game — but they have yet to see great results. Quinn needs that vision to come together this season. Swift is the type of talent who can put the team’s running game over the top.”

With Kerryon Johnson, Bo Scarbrough and now D’Andre Swift, the Lions have a loaded backfield of former SEC standouts. More than that, the team was able to add guards to their stable in Jonah Jackson as well as Logan Stenberg, affectionately known as “Mr. Nasty.” Those players will try and change the narrative that the team simply can’t run the ball. If a ground game is like a mindset, the Lions have changed their mind more than a bit.

Following the draft, general manager Bob Quinn admitted that his team wants to change how they are viewed and get more physical up front. That will now be the goal heading into 2020.

That’s just the hope for all the fans out there like Ninja who want to see the team finally get over the top.

READ NEXT: Lions Credited For 2 Major Draft Steals