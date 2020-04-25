Packers Select Explosive RB out of Boston College at No. 62

Less than 24 hours after drafting a developmental quarterback who might one day replace Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers found a third running back for their 2020 rotation.

The Packers selected Boston College’s A.J. Dillon with the No. 62 overall pick in Friday’s second round of the 2020 NFL draft, supplying head coach Matt LaFleur with another dynamic rusher to use alongside breakout star Aaron Jones and counterpart Jamaal Williams — who are both scheduled to be unrestricted free agents in 2021.

🚨 THE PICK IS IN 🚨 With the 62nd pick in the 2020 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select Boston College RB AJ Dillon! #PackersDraft | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/BO0QJoGHtw — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 25, 2020

After going six years without selecting a skill-position player in the first two rounds, the Packers have taken one with each of their first two picks in 2020 after trading up on Day 1 to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love as an important piece of their long-term plans. Green Bay hadn’t selected a running back in second round since they drafted former starter Eddie Lacy in 2013.

With Dillion (6 foot, 247 pounds), the Packers are gaining a certified power rusher who makes his living on short-yardage situations. He pulled away in the ACC for three consecutive seasons with more than 1,100 rushing yards, finishing his senior year with a career-best 1,685 yards and 14 touchdowns on 318 carries and catching the attention of scouts with his physicality.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Dillon registered a 41-inch vertical and ran the 40 in 4.53 seconds, which drew him a flattering comparison from one of the Packers’ scouts.

“You don’t hear those numbers come around too often,” Packers scout Mike Owen said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “There’s a guy with the Giants, Saquon, with those kind of numbers.”

AJ Dillon is PHYSICAL. 😤💪 pic.twitter.com/HIxqWarVuX — GBP Daily (@GBPdaily) April 25, 2020

Dillon won’t be expected to be “the guy” out of the Packers backfield during his rookie season in 2020 with Jones coming off a record-setting season and Williams unlikely to just concede his No. 2 responsibilities to a rookie, but his development will be closely watched however he is used with both of the current Packers due for new contracts in 2021.

Dillon’s Presence Could be Bad News for Aaron Jones

The Packers’ second pick wasn’t quite as surprising as their first-round selection of a quarterback, but the breakout success of Jones will certainly have some raising their eyebrows about why the Packers would spend their second-best pick on another running back.

Jones — a 2017 fifth-round pick — took 236 carries for 1,084 yards, caught 49 passes for 474 yards and scored 19 total touchdowns during the Packers’ resurgent regular season in 2019. He continued to make an impact in the postseason, adding another four touchdowns and helping Green Bay secure its divisional-round victory over Seattle.

But while Jones is flying high in 2020, the Packers might not be sold on whether he can repeat his success after his first two seasons were much less productive — and featured some injuries. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovksy, the addition of Dillon could open the door for the Packers to move on from Jones if next season doesn’t exceed expectations.

By taking Boston College record-setting running back AJ Dillon at No. 62 overall, it could open the door for the Packers to let Aaron Jones walk after next season rather than pay him the major money that he'll be in line for if he even comes close to… https://t.co/POTI6Rj96G — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 25, 2020

Jones has already expressed interest in remaining with the Packers and even said earlier this offseason his agents were reaching out for preliminary talks of a contract extension, but Christian McCaffrey — who tied Jones for the NFL touchdown lead — recently reset the running back market (about $16 million per season) and could be responsible for driving Jones’ price up.

List of Packers Picks

Round 1 – No. 26 (via trade-up with Miami); QB Jordan Love, Utah State

Round 2 – No. 62; RB A.J. Dillon, Boston College

Round 3 – No. 94

Round 4 – No. 136 (traded to Miami with Pick No. 30 for No. 26)

Round 5 – No. 175

Round 6 – No. 192 (from Las Vegas Raiders via Trevor Davis trade in 2019)

Round 6 – No. 208 (from Tennessee Titans via Reggie Gilbert trade in 2019)

Round 6 – No. 209

Round 7 – No. 236 (from Cleveland Browns via Justin McCray trade in 2019)

Round 7 – No. 242 (from Baltimore via Ty Montgomery trade in 2018)

