Packers Undrafted Free Agent Tracker: WR Darrell Stewart Headlines Signings

The Green Bay Packers had selected nine new players by the end of the 2020 NFL draft, but that doesn’t mean they are done adding fresh talent.
As of Saturday night, the Packers had signed 14 undrafted free agents to their 2020 offseason roster, including Michigan State wide receiver Darrell Stewart. The former Big Ten standout is thus far the only wideout the Packers have added from the incoming class of rookies after not drafting a single one with any of their nine picks.
The Packers are projected to have 15 spots available on their 90-man offseason roster once they sign all nine of their draft picks along with both of their waiver-wire pickups from earlier this week. Of course, that number drops to just one spot when accounting for Stewart and the other 13 undrafted rookies reported to be signing with the Packers.
Here’s a live look at which 2020 undrafted free agents have reportedly signed with the Packers:
Travis Bruffy (OL, Texas Tech)
Jordan Jones (TE/FB, Prairie View A&M)
Delontae Scott (DE, SMU)
Henry Black (S, Baylor)
Willington Previlon (DE, Rutgers)
Darrell Stewart (WR, Michigan State)
Krys Barnes (LB, UCLA)
Tipa Galeai (EDGE, Utah State)
Will Sunderland Jr. (DB, Troy)
Patrick Taylor Jr. (RB, Memphis)
Stanford Samuels (CB, Florida State)
Zack Johnson (OL, North Dakota State)
Marc-Antoine Dequoy (S, University of Montreal)
Jalen Morton (QB, Praire View A&M)
