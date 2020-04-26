Packers Undrafted Free Agent Tracker: WR Darrell Stewart Headlines Signings

The Green Bay Packers had selected nine new players by the end of the 2020 NFL draft, but that doesn’t mean they are done adding fresh talent.

As of Saturday night, the Packers had signed 14 undrafted free agents to their 2020 offseason roster, including Michigan State wide receiver Darrell Stewart. The former Big Ten standout is thus far the only wideout the Packers have added from the incoming class of rookies after not drafting a single one with any of their nine picks.

The Packers are projected to have 15 spots available on their 90-man offseason roster once they sign all nine of their draft picks along with both of their waiver-wire pickups from earlier this week. Of course, that number drops to just one spot when accounting for Stewart and the other 13 undrafted rookies reported to be signing with the Packers.

Here’s a live look at which 2020 undrafted free agents have reportedly signed with the Packers:

Travis Bruffy (OL, Texas Tech)

Jordan Jones (TE/FB, Prairie View A&M)

Jordan Jones(TE/FB) Prairie View has signed with the Green Bay Packers, per agent Kevin Fitzpatrick — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 25, 2020

Delontae Scott (DE, SMU)

New: #SMU DE Delontae Scott will sign with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent, sources tell @SMU247. As SMU led the nation in sacks, Scott notched 18 TFL and 10 sacks as a senior. Same spot Chris Banjo got his NFL start.https://t.co/fkcyWSLnRc#PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/HV5dxD5OFx — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) April 26, 2020

Henry Black (S, Baylor)

#Packers are in agreement to sign Baylor safety Henry Black, per source. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) April 26, 2020

Willington Previlon (DE, Rutgers)

#Packers are signing DE Willington Previlon, Rutgers, 6-4, 290 pounds, according to agent Cary Fabrikant. Priority free agent. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) April 25, 2020

Darrell Stewart (WR, Michigan State)

Michigan State WR Darrell Stewart signed with Green Bay Packers — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) April 25, 2020

Krys Barnes (LB, UCLA)

Green Bay LOVES the Bakersfield connection. Krys Barnes has signed with the #Packers as an UDFA. Barnes and Jordan Love go from Liberty to Lambeau together as teammates. (Per @GridironPatriot) pic.twitter.com/NvOgvUcn1X — Matt Lively (@mattblively) April 25, 2020

Tipa Galeai (EDGE, Utah State)

Will Sunderland Jr. (DB, Troy)

I’m a officially a @packers .! 🙏🏾 Thank y’all for believing in me. It’s time to work believe that 😈 — Will Sunderland Jr🇭🇹 (@kp_projectt) April 25, 2020

Patrick Taylor Jr. (RB, Memphis)

Congratulations to @PatrickTaylor_6 on signing with the Green Bay Packers! We’re so proud of you Patrick, the Packers just added a terrific player to their backfield! Your hard work has paid off! We can’t wait to see what the future holds in Green Bay! Go Pack Go! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ifEVufgbOd — Steinberg Sports (@SteinbergSports) April 25, 2020

Stanford Samuels (CB, Florida State)

#Packers will agree to bring in cornerback Stanford Samuels as an undrafted free agent — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) April 25, 2020

Zack Johnson (OL, North Dakota State)

Former Spring Lake Park HS and North Dakota State tackle/guard Zack Johnson will sign with the Green Bay #Packers. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) April 25, 2020

Marc-Antoine Dequoy (S, University of Montreal)

Here's an interesting pro day from yesterday. Check out these testing numbers: UNIVERSITE DE MONTREAL (3/9): SS Marc-Anthony Dequoy (6-2 3/4, 198), 4.36 40, 37 VJ, 10-8 BJ, 4.14 SS, 6.65 3CN Dequoy ran with a bad cold and didn't lift because of a fractured arm. FA for now. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 10, 2020

Jalen Morton (QB, Praire View A&M)

Congratulations to Jalen Morton and Jordan Jones from Prairie View A&M to the Green Bay Packers I’m very proud of the both of you. God is good! PV – U KNOW #SPOTTHEBALL pic.twitter.com/LIY25RD5xz — Eric Dooley (@EricDooley80) April 26, 2020

