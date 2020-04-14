Patriots Veterans Want WR and Former Teammate Back in 2020

It seems former New England Patriots wide receiver and current free agent Chris Hogan has some fans within the organization. The Patriots’ beloved twins and members of the secondary Devin and Jason McCourty made it clear they would love for the organization to bring Hogan back this offseason.

The McCourty twins have a podcast called Double Coverage, and on their most recent show, Devin said:

We get him back there, we got 7-11, always open. We’re gonna have a new quarterback, [so] let’s bring an old target back. That’s what we do in New England.

Showing further support for a Hogan return, Devin added:

You know, LeGarrette [Blount] came back, next thing you know, 18 touchdowns. Like that’s what happens in New England. Deion Branch came back in 2010, touchdowns everywhere.

