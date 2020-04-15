Patriots Superstar Signs With Jordan Brand

The New England Patriots’ star cornerback Stephon Gilmore recently signed with Jordan Brand.

The Jumpman website interviewed Gilmore about joining the family, and the 29-year-old from Rock Hill, South Carolina, confirmed the news with a retweet of the B/R Kicks story.

Gilmore Talks Signing With Jordan Brand

Gilmore has received several honors as a professional and collegiate athlete, but he didn’t hold back his excitement for joining the Jordan Brand team. He said:

Oh man, I was so excited. I grew up wanting all the Jordans as a kid. I looked up to Michael Jordan, and my dad had all his jerseys. It took two years, but to have this opportunity to join the Jordan Brand? I’m excited. It’s a brotherhood. It’s MJ, the best to ever play the game. How he handled himself on and off the court has always stood out to me.

Gilmore’s Professional Stats and Awards

Since joining the NFL in 2012, Gilmore has had 24 career interceptions and established himself as arguably the NFL’s best corner back. In 2019, he scored his first two touchdowns in the NFL returning two picks for a score.

He appears to be at the top of his game and has a new challenge as more of a vocal leader for a team that lost Tom Brady in the offseason.

Inking a deal with Jordan Brand figures to bring the soft-spoken Gilmore more attention.

