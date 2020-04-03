Bears’ QB Nick Foles Reveals Details of Phone Call With Mitchell Trubisky

Chicago Bears beat writers and fans of the team got their first glimpse of life with new quarterback Nick Foles, who had his introductory press conference via conference call Friday. GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy had a separate call earlier, announcing the team would be having an open competition at quarterback. Pace said at the end of February at the scouting combine that Trubisky would be the starter, but he also noted the team was looking to bring in competition.

Now, after just a half-an-hour phone conversation, numerous NFL analysts think Foles sounded every bit the leader, and many feel he’s a lock to be the team’s starter Week 1. But where does that leave Mitch Trubisky? NBC Sports’ David Haugh thinks Trubisky can “benefit” from a positive influence like Foles.

It would be hard for Nick Foles to be any more impressive than he was in Friday’s 30-minute teleconference. Articulate. Insightful. Sincere. Humble. Even if Foles wins #Bears’ “QB competition” as expected, Mitch Trubisky could benefit from Foles’ influence and leadership example. — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) April 3, 2020

And if their first phone call conversation is any indication, the Bears’ quarterback room is off to a solid start.

Nick Foles on Mitch Trubisky: ‘It’ll Be a Healthy Competition’

Foles, who said he was using his time at home due to the coronavirus crisis to study film and jot down questions he has about the Bears’ offense, said he reached out to the Bears’ former second overall pick via phone. Foles said he called Trubisky to introduce himself, noting they had previously met in the 2018 NFC Wild Card game under very different circumstances.

“You know, the big thing was just to introduce myself, and just say I’m excited to be your teammate, excited to work with you, you know, obviously I’ve heard great things … and just looking forward to the opportunity. Really just starting off on the right foot. Competition and all that is great, but it can be unhealthy with a team if it’s filled with a bunch of egos.”

Foles also said he told Trubisky he will support him regardless of who the starter is, and he noted Trubisky feels the same way. “Ultimately, our goal is make the Bears the best team,” Foles said. The veteran is also very aware of the situation he’s entering with the Bears. “Mitch has been there for several years and knows this offense really well — the Chicago version — but it’ll be a healthy competition,” Foles said. “The guy who can lead the team will lead the team.”

Foles on Current Bears’ Defense: ‘One of the Tougher Opponents I’ve Faced’

Foles seemed elated to have an opportunity to play for the team he knocked out of the Wild Card round in 2018. “That was one of the tougher opponents I’ve ever faced,” Foles said of the 2018 Bears, noting he wasn’t just saying that now because he was a member of the team.

Foles is also confident in his knowledge of Matt Nagy’s offensive scheme. NBC Sports’ J.J. Stankevitz asked him about his comfort level with this Bears’ offense based on his experience playing under Matt Nagy in the past. Citing his time with Nagy in Kansas City and Philadelphia, Foles said: “There’s a strong infrastructure there of knowledge of it. It’s just gonna be talking to Coach Nagy about his coaching points and being on the same page and understanding how he wants it run.”

Foles also admitted he has “been able to connect with a few” other Bears via text, but noted the “crazy crazy times” have drastically affected his plans when it comes to acclimating himself and his family to their new city.

Foles’ entire conference call can be heard below:

