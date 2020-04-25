TV Star Popped up With Raiders Fans During NFL’s Virtual Draft [LOOK]

As the NFL Draft goes on past the first round, it can become a grind. Just ask NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell who looked like he was about to faint as the third round was taking place. However, that didn’t stop reality TV star Guy Fieri from making an appearance with Las Vegas Raiders fans during the broadcast during day two of the draft.

This is far from the first time Fieri has popped up during Raiders related events. He also showed up during the team’s 2019 training camp.

He’s not from Oakland or California, but he’s been a Raiders fan for quite some time. He owns a restaurant in Las Vegas, so he’s probably very excited about the team’s big move this year. The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star definitely proved his fandom by making an appearance all the way in the third round.

Raiders Add Playmaking Ability on Day 2

The Raiders made some head-turning moves during the first round of the draft by taking Henry Ruggs and Damon Arnette as early as they did. The team skipped the second round as they traded it away as part of the Khalil Mack deal. Despite that fact, the Raiders still had three picks in the third round and it’s clear what they were looking for.

With back-to-back picks, Las Vegas took playmakers in Lynn Bowden Jr. and Bryan Edwards. Both of those players should be able to carve out roles from day one. Bowden is a versatile weapon that the Raiders can use all over the field. Edwards is a big wide receiver who can make contested catches. The team’s offense definitely got better on Friday night.

Chasing Kansas City?

The Kansas City Chiefs proved last season that it’s going to take an explosive offense to win the Super Bowl in the modern NFL. Because of that, every team in the NFL is trying to mirror their success, and Raiders general manager Mike Mayock admitted as much.

“Let’s be honest: The entire league is chasing the Kansas City Chiefs, but we’re in the same division,” Mayock said during a Friday conference call. “They just keep getting faster and more athletic and more dynamic every time you turn around, so other teams have to do the same. We’re trying to do that on both sides of the line of scrimmage. We’re trying to do more than just draft guys that play one thing.

“Versatility is important, but really, the overarching thing is Jon and I look at each other and say, ‘Is he a Raider?’ On both sides of the line scrimmage and over both days, we got guys with a little edge to them, guys that love football, guys that have some speed and, above all, they love the game and they’re tough kids.”

With the additions of Ruggs, Bowden and Edwards, the Raiders now have the tools to field an explosive offense. They already had Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller and Tyrell Williams. Add the fact that the team has a strong offensive line and there are no excuses for subpar offensive showings in 2020.

