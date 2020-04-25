Raiders Star Has Strong Words for 3rd Round Pick Lynn Bowden

The Las Vegas Raiders decided to focus on adding some firepower to their offense during the third round of the draft. The team picked up Lynn Bowden Jr. out of Kentucky with the 80th pick and he’s one of the most intriguing players in the draft. It’s hard to name exactly which position he plays, but he’ll start off as a running back for the most part, according to general manager Mike Mayock.

The exciting thing about Bowden is that he can play a number of positions. He played quarterback, wide receiver and running back during his college career. He can lineup all over the field. Darren Waller is perhaps the Raiders’ best offensive player and he welcomed the new playmaker to the team.

“I know you’ll help us be successful, and I can’t wait to see all that you accomplish in a Raider uniform,” Waller said.

Waller was a player who wasn’t drafted very high but was still able to become a star. Now that the Raiders have more weapons, attention could be taken off of him. He could be in for an even bigger season.

Bowden Talks Taysom Hill Comparison

Thanks to his ability to play quarterback, Bowden has received comparisons to New Orleans Saints backup quarterback Taysom Hill. Hill has become a Swiss army knife for the Saints and adds a lot of diversity to their playbook. Bowden believes he compares favorably to Hill.

“Taysom Hill, he’s one that they always compare me to,” Bowden said after getting selected. “I’m happy about that. I feel like I’m going to wake the world up. It’s only a matter of time.”

Mayock made it clear that the plan is for Bowden to play running back at first. As he learns the professional game, he could become a very valuable asset for the Raiders. His versatility can create a lot of mismatches for defenses. He may not be a true starter at any one position, but he could make plays at several different spots.

Bowden Is Flexible With His Role

Like previously mentioned, the plan is for Bowden to play running back. However, he’s not picky and would be willing to do what the team calls for.

“Whatever the Raiders need me to play,” Bowden said. “I am not sold on any position, and coach Gruden said we are going to do a lot of things.”

Mayock did mention that Bowden will return punts and that should be interesting as the Raiders didn’t get a lot from their punter returners last season. Jon Gruden didn’t draw up too many interesting plays last season and the offense was pretty straight forward. Now that he’s gotten an influx of playmakers to utilize, he should be able to get more creative. While Bowden will see most of his work at running back, expect the Raiders to try to utilize his versatility in different ways. Regardless, they needed a backup for Josh Jacobs and at the very least, they appear to have found that.

