Ravens 4th Round Pick Trading Jim Harbaugh For John Harbaugh as Coach

The Baltimore Ravens are keeping it in the family as they push through the 2020 NFL Draft, as their 4th round selection has a special connection to the roster already.

Baltimore picked up Michigan guard Ben Bredeson with the 143rd pick in the draft, and it means that the offensive lineman will be simply switching from one Harbaugh to another when transitioning from college to the pros. Jim Harbaugh was his coach in college, and now John Harbaugh will be his coach as he goes into the NFL.

With the No. 143 overall pick, the Ravens take Michigan guard Ben Bredeson. He's the only Wolverine on the roster. The Harbaughs just did a virtual high-five. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) April 25, 2020

Ravens got good value with #Michigan OG Ben Bredeson late in 4th round, 143 overall. I'm sure Jim Harbaugh put in the good word with his brother, John, about a solid player and guy. — Larry Lage (@LarryLage) April 25, 2020

Bredeson himself is a pretty solid guard prospect as well as a multiple time first and second team All-Big Ten player for the Wolverines. In Baltimore, he will help chip in as it relates to a replacement for the retired Marshal Yanda, and might be a good bet to help do just that. Plenty have been thrilled about the fit in the aftermath of the selection being made.

Ravens Day 3 Options

During the afternoon session, the Ravens will have 3 picks with which to work. They will start with selection No. 143 in round 4. In the 5th round, the Ravens will pick 170th. Baltimore no longer has a 6th round selection at their disposal after trade. Round 7 will theoretically see the team’s draft finish with pick 225. The Ravens loaded up on day 2 selections, meaning their day 3 work should now figure to be a bit lighter.

In the past, the Ravens have done some damage in this round. They’ve been able to mine gold with names such as Matt Judon, Pernell McPhee and Za’Darius Smith just to name a few day 3 selections from the past. Obviously, Baltimore’s scouting department is comfortable with their late day work.

So far, Baltimore’s draft has been highlighted by big name steals that have fallen to the team such as Patrick Queen, J.K. Dobbins, Devin Duvernay and Justin Madubuike. All of those players had higher grades and fell into the lap of the team on days 1 and 2, proving the Ravens have a great scouting staff and great timing on their side most of all.

With these spots, the Ravens will be looking to fill out more key needs on offense and defense ahead of the 2020 season even though they have done solid work already. The team will have a chance to move around as well during these rounds if they want, but they will start off with these selections.

John Harbaugh’s Ravens Tenure

Harbaugh has been a great coach during his tenure with the Ravens. Even in spite of the playoff trouble this season, Harbaugh is 128-81 in his NFL career, and has one Lombardi Trophy to his credit. He’s also gone 10-7 in the postseason during his career.

The Ravens have been better off for having Harbaugh as their coach through the years, and obviously, Bredeson getting to go from one Harbaugh to the next will only help to ensure a more seamless transition to the NFL in the years ahead.

