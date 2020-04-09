John Harbaugh Explains Worries Regarding 2020 NFL Draft Process

The Baltimore Ravens like the rest of the NFL are preparing for the 2020 NFL Draft which will come with big changes. It will be the first draft not to be personal, but rather, digital and that is something which head coach John Harbaugh is concerned about.

As Harbaugh recently said, the concerns he has for this year’s draft revolve mostly around technology. Will the draft be safe in terms of not having any potentially damaging hacks or leaks? That’s something which the coach admitted to not being sure about at this point in time.

In a piece by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Harbaough’s thoughts are presented, and it’s clear the coach has some reservations about the safety of how the draft will be carried out this year.

He said:

“It’s a big concern,” Harbaugh said during the Ravens’ pre-draft news conference. “Hopefully we’ll be OK. I really wouldn’t want the opposing coaches to have our playbook or our draft meetings. That would be preferable, if we can stay away from that.” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta joked that Harbaugh is being too concerned about cracks in today’s communication technology. “I have more confidence in Zoom than I do in Ozzie [Newsome, executive vice president], John, Steve [Bisciotti, owner] and Dick [Cass, team president], with a copy of our draft board that they just leave in the car on their front seat or something like that,” DeCosta said.”

While some might not be as concerned as Harbaugh, his point is a good one. The league will have to take steps to ensure that their process is secure this year as the draft goes virtual. That will likely be a major focus as the draft shifts into gear.

Ravens Credited For Offseason Defense Moves

Pro Football Focus contributor Gordon McGuinness recently tweeted about the approach the Ravens have with Eric DeCosta building his team, and lauded the fact that Baltimore seems to be building around players who are solid and stout on the back end and know the team’s scheme incredibly well. As he says, that’s how a defense should be constructed.

The Ravens are returning: 3 of the 45 highest-graded CBs from 2019 in Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith 2 of the top 35 highest-graded safeties in Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark And get Tavon Young back in 2020 Build your defense from back to front pic.twitter.com/Pcxgpehi0X — Gordon McGuinness (@PFF_Gordon) March 23, 2020

The Ravens recently re-signed Jimmy Smith, which was a huge move in order to keep a group together which has been very solid. That’s in addition to what they already have on the roster and what they will get back in 2020.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as Eric DeCosta hints. Baltimore could still use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, another linebacker could be on the docket as well, though that position could get filled in the NFL Draft.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many more dramatic moves after what they have already done, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Continuing to add defensive backs and keep the right players in house could be a huge benefit to the team moving forward that helps them continue to cultivate a championship roster. So far, that’s been the move for the Ravens this offseason.

Perhaps adding a linebacker would help matters as well. That’s likely to be on the menu for the team in the draft when things get going no matter how the event takes place.

READ NEXT: Analyst Reveals Chances Ravens Sign Antonio Brown