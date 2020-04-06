Ravens Land Multiple Players on NFL’s 2010 All-Decade Team

With 2020 has come a brand new decade, and as a result, it’s time to look back at the decade that was in the NFL. Recently, the Pro Football Hall of Fame was charged with picking out the All-Decade team, and plenty of Baltimore Ravens played a key role.

The Ravens landed 4 players on the All-Decade team in guard Marshal Yanda, kicker Justin Tucker, safety Eric Weddle and current defensive lineman Calais Campbell. All of those players made their mark powerfully in the last 10 seasons, and in the case of Tucker and Campbell, a pair are still playing. Yanda walked away from the team and retired this offseason. Weddle also recently retired from the league after a solid stop in Baltimore

Obviously, for the Ravens, it seems as if there were a few snubs. Linebacker Terrell Suggs played well during this time, so it was strange to not see him on the list. Additionally, John Harbaugh captured a Super Bowl during the last 10 seasons and has done plenty of winning in this time as well.

Certainly, it’s nice to see the Ravens landing Campbell in a deal this offseason to add to their defensive front. His impact will just start to get felt in Baltimore. Here’s a look at more about some other members of this class.

Marshal Yanda’s Career With Ravens

It’s obvious the guard will be missed in a big way up front for the team, and now, the Ravens’ biggest goal will be figuring out what to do with the gaping hole up front and how to replace one of the decade’s best player. It’s tough to quantify how much Yanda has meant to the team given his 13 year career has never taken him anywhere but Baltimore.

Yanda, 35, was a third round pick out of Iowa in 2007 and was an 8 time Pro-Bowl player as well as a 2 time first team All-Pro and a 5 time second team All-Pro. He started in 166 NFL games and played in 177 total as well as a winner of Super Bowl XLVIII. Obviously, his resume could lead to enshrinement in the Hall of Fame one day given what he was able to do and given this latest accolade.

Eric Weddle’s Stats With Ravens

Weddle was a solid player during his time in the league, and while he might not be exclusively known as a Ravens player only, he did some great work there as well on the field.

It’s clear Weddle made a big impact on the league wherever he went, and Baltimore was no exception to that rule whatsoever. From 2016-2018 with the Ravens, Weddle put up some solid numbers, racking up 220 tackles, 3 sacks and 10 interceptions. As a whole, Weddle finished his NFL career with 467 tackles and 29 interceptions, which were stellar numbers. Before his stops with the Ravens, Weddle played with the Los Angeles Chargers and after, the Los Angeles Rams. In both stops, Weddle was just as good.

Weddle will be remembered as one of the more solid players in the league at his position given these stats and the impact he made on the game. He was a safety who was truthfully everywhere and played well at every stop he made, which is the biggest reason he’s able to be on this list.

Justin Tucker Stats

Since joining the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2012, Tucker has arguably been the best kicker in the game. He’s nailed an impressive 90.8% of his kicks so far in his career. He’s been a three time Pro Bowl player as well as a three time All-Pro kicker. Tucker has made 265 total field goals in his illustrious career, and shows no signs of slowing down at 30 years old.

These numbers only serve to prove how Tucker has not only been great, but has sustained success at a position that is nearly impossible to find any type of consistency at in the league. In a time when kickers can’t find accuracy, Tucker has been the exception to the rule so very amazingly.

Not only does he have the accuracy, he’s got the distance as well, proving once and for all that Tucker is the unquestioned best kicker in the league.

The Ravens do get plenty of love on this list.

READ NEXT: Antonio Brown’s Chances of Landing With Ravens Revealed