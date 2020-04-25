Ravens NFL Draft Picks: When Does Baltimore Select Day 3?

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to finish what has been a potentially elite 2020 NFL Draft in fine fashion on Saturday.

When things get going during the afternoon session, the Ravens will have 3 picks with which to work. They will start with selection No. 134 in round 4. In the 5th round, the Ravens will pick 170th. Baltimore no longer has a 6th round selection at their disposal after trade. Round 7 will theoretically see the team’s draft finish with pick 225. The Ravens loaded up on day 2 selections, meaning their day 3 work should now figure to be a bit lighter.

In the past, the Ravens have done some damage in this round. They’ve been able to mine gold with names such as Matt Judon, Pernell McPhee and Za’Darius Smith just to name a few day 3 selections from the past. Obviously, Baltimore’s scouting department is comfortable with their late day work.

So far, Baltimore’s draft has been highlighted by big name steals that have fallen to the team such as Patrick Queen, J.K. Dobbins, Devin Duvernay and Justin Madubuike. All of those players had higher grades and fell into the lap of the team on days 1 and 2, proving the Ravens have a great scouting staff and great timing on their side most of all.

With these spots, the Ravens will be looking to fill out more key needs on offense and defense ahead of the 2020 season even though they have done solid work already. The team will have a chance to move around as well during these rounds if they want, but they will start off with these selections.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as general manager Eric DeCosta has hinted. Baltimore could still use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, another linebacker could be on the docket as well, though that position could get filled in the NFL Draft.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many more dramatic moves after what they have already done in free agency, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix. While in the draft, the team could be expected to load up on depth on both sides of the ball.

Continuing to add depth, develop those drafted players and keep the right players in house could be a huge benefit to the team moving forward that helps them continue to cultivate a championship roster. So far, that’s been the move for the Ravens this offseason and in past years as well.

The work this offseason and in the draft is set to get rave reviews given the number of impact players the team has scored.

