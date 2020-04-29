Ravens Rookie Given High Odds For Major 2020 Award

The Baltimore Ravens‘ selection of Patrick Queen isn’t yet a week old, but already folks are starting to project how good he will be at the next level.

Clearly, there is some major belief in what the linebacker can do along with the expectation that he will start and play a massive role for the team.

When he does that, what type of season can Queen be expected to have? New odds are in from DraftKings Sportsbook and they favor Queen strongly to have a great season and perhaps even take home the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

While Chase Young is a +250 to take home the award and Isaiah Simmons is a +500, Patrick Queen is a +900, just behind them in the odds. Behind him, and Kenneth Murray is a +1100, Jeff Okudah is in fifth position at a +1600, not that far off the pace.

Obviously, with a great season, it would significantly help Queen’s odds of taking home the award, and right now, it’s something folks are predicting given the early odds.

Patrick Queen Selection Celebrated

From Hall of Famers like Tedy Bruschi to analysts such as Chris Simms and Bucky Brooks, nearly everyone loves the fit of Queen within the Baltimore defense given what he can do on that side of the ball.

Here’s a sampling of some of the reactions that poured in after the Ravens revealed Queen as their first round selection:

Patrick Queen was meant to be a Raven. Loved watching his tape. Gonna be a great backer. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) April 24, 2020

Real Shocker. Once again. The Ravens continue there collection of the baddest dudes around. Patrick Queen is the most explosive in short areas of all the LBs. He is a perfect fit behind that huge d line in Baltimore. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 24, 2020

Patrick Queen might be a little underside but he lands in the right spot with the @Ravens . A beefy DLine with keep him clean and let him flow freely to the ball as an instinctive playmaker. They needed a blue-chip player at LB. Queen has big-play potential. #NFLDraft — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 24, 2020

The @Ravens get a linebacker, LSU's Patrick Queen. They know the draft. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 24, 2020

The pick was also called one of the best values in the first round as a whole.

Best value of round 1…? leader in clubhouse for me is #ravens with Patrick Queen (few to go still)#NFLDraft #nfl — cynthia frelund (@cfrelund) April 24, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens have to be happy landing a player many see as a perfect, ideal fit for their defense and a player who epitomizes what it means to be a Raven.

Peter Schrager Called Patrick Queen Ravens’ Perfect Fit

Coming into the draft, Peter Schrager of the NFL Network was asked to name his perfect fit in the draft for the Ravens, and he had linebacker Patrick Queen of LSU as his pick. The reason was Queen’s own skill as well as his perfect fit within the team’s defense on the field.

The perfect fit for the @Ravens? @PSchrags says it's Patrick Queen, LB, out of @LSUfootball. "They'll have to trade up to get him. So, do it. That's why you accumulate all those later round picks. Go get Queen for Wink Martindale's defense." pic.twitter.com/5u1XB9d31I — GMFB (@gmfb) April 22, 2020

“The Ravens are in the market for linebacker, that’s everything you are hearing around the league. I think Queen would be the perfect pick or if the Ravens trade up to get him,” Schrager said. “I think Wink Martindale might be the best defensive coordinator in all of football. You add Patrick Queen to that unit that was flying all over the field last year. You don’t really get big personality, but you get big impact. Ravens, Queen, I think the fans would like it too.”

From that perspective it could be a home run across the board if the Ravens get the shot at picking Queen. They might have to make the move up in order to do so, but that’s a risk the team should be willing to take according to Schrager for such an overwhelming fit.

Ravens Hosted Interview With Patrick Queen

The analysts aren’t the only ones who could really like the fit here. Recently, the Ravens got down to business with getting a pre-draft meeting with Patrick Queen of LSU. Queen was a star player for the Tigers amid their title run last season, and the Ravens took note enough to get an interview with Queen. Though times have changed the draft process, the team got a virtual interview in with Queen ahead of the draft recently.

LSU stud LB Patrick Queen has already had meetings with the #Packers, #Eagles, and #Ravens and he’s scheduled to have a FaceTime meeting with the #Giants in the coming days, per source. — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) April 11, 2020

Queen has been a very productive player during his time in college with 131 tackles, 4 sacks and 1 interception to go with 17.5 tackles for loss. Obviously, the Ravens need to look for help defensively, and Queen is a player who was figured to be in play late in the first round when the Ravens pick.

He’s a guy who could be in play to take home top rookie honors on defense when all is said and done.

