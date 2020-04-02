Ravens’ Willie Snead Reveals Huge Coronavirus Donation For Baltimore

With the world turned on its head by the coronavirus crisis, athletes of all kinds are doing whatever they can to help, and Baltimore Ravens wideout Willie Snead was the latest to get into the mix.

Snead revealed that he would be donating $15,000 to help provide food in Baltimore during the crisis, as ESPN’s Jamison Hensley mentioned.

Ravens WR Willie Snead is donating $15,000 to help provide meals in Baltimore during the coronavirus pandemic. In partnering with UnitedHealthCare, Snead's donation will help the YMCA of Central Maryland give 40 pound boxes of non-perishable foods to 750 of most needy families. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 1, 2020

Additionally, Snead had a lot to say about the first responders and true heroes that are emerging every single day during this strange time in America. His comments are shared by everyone who’s been touched by what is playing out on a day to day basis in society in 2020.

"I want to thank you all the first responders, all the doctors, all the medical staff around the world and around our country who are risking their lives everyday to make sure that people are recovering from this virus and that can go home to their families," Willie Snead said. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 1, 2020

Obviously, it’s nice to see athletes getting involved and extra nice to see Snead supporting his city during a tough time. Actions do speak louder than words, and it’s certainly important to call out the fact that Snead’s generosity is a shining light for the city at this particular time.

Willie Snead Stats

In his career, Snead has been a solid receiver, putting up 2,961 yards and 13 touchdowns. His career took off when he played for the New Orleans Saints, but when he was signed by the Ravens, the hope was his pass catching prowess would put Baltimore over the top.

So far, that’s been the case as Snead has been a trusted option for Lamar Jackson and the team’s offense and looks to be a key option moving forward for the passing attack in Baltimore.

Ravens Biggest Remaining Needs Named

Recently, CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco took a look at picking out some of the biggest needs for the team, and when it came to the Ravens, defense still rules the day no matter how much building the team has done on that side of the ball.

Here’s a look at what he wrote:

“They got by last season with guys they picked up from other teams after C.J. Mosley signed with the Jets. They have to get a young run-and-chase linebacker to play behind that powerful front they’ve built with the additions of Calais Campbell and Michael Brockers. Drafting late in the first round, they could have a shot at Kenneth Murray of Oklahoma or Patrick Queen of LSU.”

Brockers departed and the Ravens signed Derek Wolfe. Obviously, the Ravens could sign another player such as linebacker Clay Matthews, but the draft does figure to be the best way they could upgrade the position. It’s felt as if the Ravens would go linebacker in the draft, and that might only remain the case now.

As for the offense, most wonder if the Ravens need another wide receiver. It’s probably the case, even if Snead is a player the team has shown they can rely on deeply through the past few seasons on the field. He is certainly one of the up and coming options on the roster to watch that can be counted on as a solution.

One thing that cannot be debated is the fact that Snead is showing the type of leadership that endears him to a city and a fanbase.

