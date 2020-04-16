Former Bears RB Says ‘NFL is Scripted’ in Social Media Rant

Former Chicago Bears running back Benny Cunningham took to Twitter Thursday to share some insight — or a tinfoil theory depending on what you believe. Cunningham, who hasn’t played in the league since 2018, seems to think there’s a specific reason for that.

“The NFL is scripted but they make us sign something so we can’t go into detail … Tired of holding back … Who want the full story,” Cunningham tweeted.

The NFL is scripted but they make us sign something so we can’t go into detail… Tired of holding back.. Who want the full story .. — Benny Cunningham (@BennyCunningham) April 16, 2020

Cunningham then doubled down after his initial tweet despite facing a flurry of criticism, disbelief and judgement — even from some of his former teammates.

NFL Analysts, Tarik Cohen, Get a Laugh From Cunningham’s Tweet

Cunningham played in the NFL for six seasons, from 2013-2018. He spent his first four years with the Rams before getting signed by the Bears in 2017. He played with the Bears for two years, backing up Jordan Howard and never starting a game. Cunningham averaged less than a yard-per-attempt as a running back for the Bears, but he also contributed on special teams. He played in 29 total games for Chicago, rushing for 49 yards on 20 attempts and scoring two touchdowns.

After seeing Cunningham’s tweet alleging the NFL is scripted, numerous analysts had something to say in response. “When the grocery store ain’t got toilet paper, but plenty of tin foil,” reporter Charles Robinson tweeted, and many other joined in.

When the grocery store ain’t got toilet paper, but plenty of tin foil https://t.co/eayv4h0ZVY — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) April 16, 2020

there is roughly a 0.000% chance (had to add some significant figures in) that the NFL is scripted given how the Patriots kept winning Super Bowls after Deflategate, when the entire league – including the commish – hated their guts and wanted them to fail. — Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) April 16, 2020

When former teammate Tarik Cohen retweeted Cunningham and responded with only multiple laughing emojis, Cunningham doubled down, responding: “Let’s be real with people, bro.”

Let’s be real with the people bro… https://t.co/Vbl4Xh1XCz — Benny Cunningham (@BennyCunningham) April 16, 2020

One analyst, Jason La Canfora, stayed away from jokes and criticism and instead seemed concerned about Cunningham’s mental health. “Hope you are okay, buddy. If I can help with anything please let me know,” La Canfora responded.

hope you are okay buddy. if I can help with anything please let me know — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 16, 2020

Cunningham then went on a bit of a Twitter rant, commenting on and retweeting numerous head-scratching things.

Former Running Back Benny Cunningham: Was His Tweet a Marketing Ploy?

The majority of Cunningham’s tweets involved him retweeting both doubters and supporters of his claim with laughing emojis. Cunningham later noted the messages he was receiving were “crazy” following his initial eyebrow-raising tweet.

My DMs crazy right now lol 😂🤣😂🤣 I’m joking but some of these reactions funny af … — Benny Cunningham (@BennyCunningham) April 16, 2020

Cunningham later tweeted out a link to a clothing website called King of Fresh. “Since I got y’all attention,” he tweeted along with the link.

Since I got y’all attention… https://t.co/ofpgb6XGUA — Benny Cunningham (@BennyCunningham) April 16, 2020

Apparently, Cunningham has ties to the business, which he has been promoting on his social media accounts for months.

Cunningham’s attempt to re-direct the attention he had to have knowingly brought upon himself to a business venture seems suspect at best, but there was one writer who did not rush to judgment about Cunningham’s claim football is scripted. Brendan Sugrue of USA Today’s BearsWire mentioned a specific bizarre play that occurred during the 2017 season, when John Fox was the team’s head coach.

“John Fox challenged a Benny Cunningham potential TD score that resulted in a fumble and change of possession. If anyone knows, it’s him,” Sugrue said about Cunningham.

John Fox challenged a Benny Cunningham potential TD score that resulted in a fumble and change of possession. If anyone knows, it's him. https://t.co/qUiPiXfAQH — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) April 16, 2020

READ NEXT: Chicago Bears to Re-Sign Veteran Play Maker, Adding Defensive Depth: Report