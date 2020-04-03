Rex Ryan Brands Cowboys WR Amari Cooper a ‘Turd’ in Ugly Rant [WATCH]

Rex Ryan might have (definitely) crossed a line — from professional criticism to personal distaste — in regard to Amari Cooper.

During his appearance on ESPN’s Get Up on Friday, the former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach ripped the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, whom he labeled a “turd” undeserving of newfound wealth.

“[Amari Cooper] is the biggest disappearing act in the National Football League,” Ryan opened. “He doesn’t show up on the road, he doesn’t show up against when the competition is good. … When he’s up against the top corners, that guy disappears. Only one time I can remember in recent memory elite receivers and disappearing acts like Amari Cooper; that was the kid that the Raiders had — oh, that’s right, that was Amari Cooper! This is who he is. He doesn’t love football. He stops his routes.”



“I wouldn’t have paid this turd. No way in hell would I have paid this guy,” Ryan emphasized. “To me, you pay Dak Prescott. Forget all those numbers. They’re number one in the league [in total yards per game] because of Dak Prescott, not because of [Cooper]. It’s a deep draft at receiver. They made a huge mistake.”

Cooper signed a five-year, $100 million extension with Dallas at the onset of free agency. Now making $20 million annually, he became the second-highest-paid WR in the league behind Atlanta’s Julio Jones.

Calling him overpaid is one thing; picking apart his game is another. But this was an unwarranted attack on Cooper’s character, a stunning declaration on live television that drew the ire of teammates, fans and media alike.

Just saw the Rex Ryan clip from Get Up this morning. I’m all for offering up an opinion on a player’s performance/production but to personally attack that man was BS! Whatever u may think of him on the field is one thing but put some damn respect on that man’s name! — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) April 3, 2020

What has Amari Cooper done to deserve this personal attack? He’s a hard worker, played through injuries, and is a good teammate. Rex Ryan should apologize. https://t.co/rSHzKHdP73 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2020

Old man prolly never met Amari yet attacking bro character. Those that kno him kno he a dawg. https://t.co/T4oLMZLvMb — Chidobe Awuzie (@ChidobeAwuzie) April 3, 2020

nobody in the world cares that he criticized Cooper’s play. he called him a turd, which is 1. some 2nd grade nonsense and 2. a gross misrepresentation of Amari’s character, having spent 18 months around him. https://t.co/oHNEzawT2M — David Helman (@HelmanDC) April 3, 2020

Rex Walks Back the Amari Dragging

Predictably, after the video of his segment went viral, Ryan issued an extensive apology countering the instant and overwhelming backlash to his remarks, with The Worldwide Leader likely forcing his hand.

“I can’t believe I said that, used that word,” he said on SportsCenter, via Pro Football Talk. “Obviously it was a poor choice by me to say what I said about Amari. Anybody who knows me — look, quite honestly, I think the world of every player and have a great deal of respect for every single player in the National Football League, including Amari Cooper. With that being said, I think the Cowboys overspent for Amari Cooper. The reason for it is, I don’t doubt that this is an elite player. He has those traits. But an elite player to me shows up on the road, he shows up against great corners, and he shows up in crunch time, and those are three things that Amari Cooper has not done so far in his career. In fact, I think he’s won one playoff game as a player. And all of those things are how I feel about this young man as a receiver. But what I added at the end of that, I want to apologize to Amari again and hope he accepts my apology.”

Nothing justifies or excuses Ryan’s extremely poor choice of verbiage. But the masses can’t really expect anything less from a guy, long removed from the sport, with a tattoo of his wife in a Mark Sanchez jersey …