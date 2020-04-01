Seahawks’ Russell Wilson Sends Heartfelt Message on Coronavirus

Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson is doing his best to help in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19). Wilson and his wife, Ciara, are giving back in a variety of ways including a new commitment to donate 10 million meals through Feeding America.

“Humbled for @Ciara & I to partner with @WheelsUp on the “Meals Up” Initiative in pledging 10 Million Meals to @FeedingAmerica. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” Wilson announced on Twitter.

The couple also hosted a Nickelodeon question and answer session with doctors aimed at helping children understand COVID-19. Wilson is doing his part to social distance, but it seems the Seahawks quarterback is ready to be back on the football field.

“Come on Corona! Please Go Away!!! I’m bored in the house and I’m in the house bored!” Wilson tweeted.

Wilson & Ciara Are Donating 10 Million Meals to Feeding America

Wilson’s most recent charitable announcement comes less than two weeks after the couple originally noted on March 17 that they were donating one million meals through Feeding America.

Wilson and Ciara posted a video discussing the coronavirus and how it has impacted the greater Seattle area.

“Obviously, this worldwide pandemic, the coronavirus, is changing the world,” Wilson explained. “Second by second, minute by minute. People are losing loved ones. The elderly and the young, people in between. Think about people losing jobs, even in Seattle, our friends at Alaska Airlines, Friends of the Children, Seattle Children’s Hospital. All these places are being affected all around the world. So, what we’ve decided to do is partner up with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food Lifeline, and we’re going to donate a million meals to hopefully make a difference…Praying for your guys.”

Pete Carroll Encouraged Fans to Be “Unified” Through the Challenging Times

Wilson is not the only member of the Seahawks who is trying to encourage fans during difficult times. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll took to Twitter on March 16 to implore people to be “unified” in helping those around them.

“Let’s team up together and be unified to help one another during this time! This is a perfect opportunity to be caring and thoughtful to the people around us… Make sacrifices for the greater good! We’re all in it together! Let’s do this! #WeGotThisSeattle #WeGotThisAmerica,” Carroll said on Twitter.

Since then Carroll has been active on social media trying to encourage fans that “something good is about to happen.” It is a familiar phrase Carroll often uses during the football season to encourage the Seahawks to be resilient.

“We gotta believe!! Something good is about to happen! #WeGotThisSeattle #WeGotThisAmerica,” Carroll tweeted.

NFL general counsel Jeff Pash noted that the NFL is planning on playing a full season when it is scheduled to start. It is still a fluid situation as the entire country is dealing with the impact of COVID-19.

“NFL general counsel Jeff Pash says he’s planning on a full 2020 season; ‘That’s my expectation. Am I certain? I’m not certain I will be here tomorrow. But I’m planning on it, and I’m planning on a full season,’” Pro Football Talk tweeted.