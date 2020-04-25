Playmaking Running Back & Wide Receiver Highlight Seahawks Day 3 Picks

The Seattle Seahawks unofficial theme for day three of the NFL draft appeared to be “Let Russ Cook.” The Seahawks bolstered their rushing attack by drafting Miami running back DeeJay Dallas in the fourth round. This was shortly after the team selected Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson to start off the final day.

Just a few picks later, the Seahawks added Syracuse defensive end Alton Robinson to add depth to the pass rush. To close out the day, the Seahawks added Florida play-making receiver Freddie Swain.

Dallas began his career at Miami as a wide receiver before changing positions to running back. The former Hurricane is unlikely to be a three-down back but could fill into C.J. Prosise’s role as a third-down back. Dallas also has the ability to return kicks, and it will be worth watching whether he competes on special teams with the Seahawks.

The Miami running back had 115 rushing attempts for 693 yards and eight touchdowns. Dallas also added 14 receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Dallas is not the fastest running back posting a 4.58 second time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Dallas excels in pass protection and is looking forward to protecting Russell Wilson.

“My favorite part of third down situations is protecting the quarterback,” Dallas said, per the Associated Press’ Tim Booth.

Robinson Posted 10 Sacks at Syracuse in 2018

Robinson’s best statistical season came in 2018 when he notched 39 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. The former Syracuse defensive end’s production fell off a bit in 2019 with 24 tackles and four sacks. According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Robinson’s 4.69 seconds in the 40-yard dash was the third-fastest time among defensive linemen.

Here is a look at the full list of Seahawks picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Seahawks Picks in 2020 NFL Draft