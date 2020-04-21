Seahawks Make Move at Tight End

The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed tight end Jacob Hollister keeping another young offensive weapon in Seattle. The signing makes the tight end group even deeper after the team struggled for depth at the position in 2019.

Hollister became the Seahawks starting tight end after Will Dissly went down with a season-ending injury. The Seahawks are expecting Dissly to make a full recovery and also signed former Panthers Pro Bowler Greg Olsen. Seattle would likely be comfortable starting any of these players, and we can expect to see more two tight-end sets in 2020. Hollister took to Instagram to post a photo of himself signing his new contract.

Hollister notched 41 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games last season. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised Hollister’s play during last season’s stretch run.

“He’s just a really good ball player,” Carroll noted, per Yahoo Sports. “He’s tough as hell. He’s delivering blows and taking hits. Competing like crazy. It shows up. When a guy is really good on special teams and he gives great effort in blocking and he catches the football, that’s a complete package guy…I think Jacob is going to be a tremendous asset for us going down there. I don’t think this is any fluke or anything,”

Dissly Is “Killing” His Rehab

While nothing is guaranteed, Dissly is expected to make a full recovery from an Achilles injury he sustained in Week 6 in 2019. It sounds like the Seahawks are expecting Dissly back for the start of the 2020 season.

“He’s killing it,” Carroll explained in January, according to USA Today. “He’s killing the rehab. Will is doing great. He’s spending some time down in LA to get right, and he’s really fired up about the people that he’s working with and the progress he’s making. He’s been around a lot. He’ll get it done. Will will get it done. There’s no question he will. But, it’s a long process, it’s going to be some tough work for him.”

Olsen Called the Seahawks a “Perfect Opportunity”

Russell Wilson made no secret about the fact that he wanted the Seahawks to add Olsen this offseason. Wilson publicly recruited Olsen on social media prior to his eventual signing with Seattle. Olsen referred to the situation with the Seahawks as a “perfect opportunity.”

“Obviously the football part was a no-brainer, but (my representatives and family) said, we were looking for the perfect opportunity and we weren’t looking to force anything,” Olsen explained to ESPN 710 Seattle. “Between the fan base and the city and obviously the sustained success they’ve had on the field and then you factor in the coach and the quarterback and there’s not a whole lot that they’re missing and that was really appealing to me.”

Carroll noted that he expects Olsen and Dissly to share the field together. Both players have battled injuries, so Hollister’s presence gives the Seahawks insurance at the position.

“I don’t think there’s any question,” Carroll explained to ESPN. “… [Dissly] was thrilled to hear that Greg was coming, for obvious reasons, because he wants to be great and he wants to learn how he can learn from Greg. They’ll both play on the field at the same time, I’m sure, and I’m excited to see that happen.”

