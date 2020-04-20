Seahawks Make Offensive Linemen Signings

The Seattle Seahawks signed offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie who most recently played in the XFL for the L.A. Wildcats. McKenzie is also the son of former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie as ESPN’s Field Yates detailed.

“The Seahawks have signed OL Kahlil McKenzie, the son of former Raiders GM and current Dolphins exec Reggie McKenzie, who most recently spent time in the XFL. Kahlil McKenzie also spent time with Seattle in 2019,” Yates tweeted.

McKenzie played on the defensive line in college at the University of Tennessee. The Chiefs selected McKenzie in the sixth round with the No. 198 pick with the intention of converting him to guard. The Seahawks signing is believed to be for him to compete on the offensive line.

Seattle has signed enough offensive lineman over the offseason to have an entirely new starting line complete with backups for several of the positions. ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported the Seahawks now have 18 offensive linemen under contract and noted McKenzie spent time on Seattle’s practice squad last season.

This was before the Seahawks announced Joey Hunt had re-signed to push that number to 19 players. Not all of these players will start or even end up on the final roster. Yet, the idea is that some of these signings will help provide increased protection for Russell Wilson in 2020.

The Seahawks Also Re-Signed Joey Hunt

Hunt took to Twitter to announce he is officially back with the Seahawks. Hunt filled in at center after Justin Britt sustained a season-ending injury in 2019.

“It’s OFFICIAL. I’M BAAACCCK! @Seahawks #GoHawks #LETSGETIT!!!” Hunt noted on Twitter.

All of these signings add to the uncertainty around Britt’s future. While Britt currently projects to be the Seahawks starting center, his $11.4 million cap hit makes him more expendable. The Seahawks are still without an elite pass rusher as they await Jadeveon Clowney’s decision. If the Seahawks were to re-sign Clowney, Seattle would likely release Britt to create more cap space for his deal.

Germain Ifedi & George Fant Left the Seahawks in Free Agency

Seattle added quite a few offensive linemen in free agency but also allowed Germain Ifedi and George Fant to sign with other teams. Fant signed with the Jets while Ifedi is now with Bears.