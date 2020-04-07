Tampa Bay Buccaneers Reveal New Uniforms [LOOK]

Buccaneers Turn Back the Clock With New Uniforms

Many Buccaneers fans were hoping for a return to the beloved creamsicle uniforms that the team donned for a 21-year run dating back to the organization’s inception in 1976. While those hopes weren’t fulfilled at the Bucs uniform reveal on Tuesday, they did however turn back the clock to an even better time in the franchise’s history.

Tampa Bay’s new uniforms are the fourth uniform re-design in the club’s history. However, it’s not far off from a previous installment, one that brings back fond memories for Bucs faithful.

In an attempt to essentially erase the past five years from the memories of fans worldwide, the team returns to a look eerily similar to that of their NFC South dominant, Super Bowl-winning days under the likes of Tony Dungy and Jon Gruden.

After what proved to be a complete and utter blunder on Nike’s end during the Bucs’ previous uniform re-design in 2014, they and the Buccaneers decided to keep things simplistic this time around, eliminating the two-tone sleeves and most importantly the god-awful alarm clock-esque jersey numbers.

Breakdown of New Uniforms

The new uniform consists of the modern flag-and-crossed-swords logo while incorporating the original shade of red from the Uniforms used in the 90s and early 2000s. The flag on the helmet has been reduced to ensure the sword is visible on all helmet types used by players, per the team’s website. The words Tampa Bay and the drop shadow have been altered to a pewter color, while the word Buccaneers is a dark red.