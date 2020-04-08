Tom Brady Details Horrific Testicle Injury That Led to NSFW Nickname

New Bucs quarterback Tom Brady went on The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM radio Wednesday morning and discussed everything from his legacy (“I never cared about legacy. I could give a sh*t”) to the several hundred ounces of water he consumes on a daily basis.

Brady and Stern spoke for nearly two-and-a-half hours, and the new leader of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was extremely candid, especially about his time with the New England Patriots.

"I never cared about legacy. I could give a shit… It's just not me. It's not my personality. Why would I choose a different place? It's because it was just time. I don't know what to say other than that." — Tom Brady to Howard Stern on leaving Patriots — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 8, 2020

When asked about some of his most gruesome injuries, Brady told Stern about an injury to his groin area that was particularly detailed and disgusting.

After Sports Hernia in 2006, Brady’s Testicle Swelled Up ‘Like An Orange’

Discussing a sports hernia he suffered in the middle of the 2006 NFL season, Brady got candid and descriptive about the injury. WARNING: the following story details a gruesome injury and contains some NSFW language.

“I thought when I got hit, something happened,” Brady said about how the injury initially happened. “It ended up being a hernia in the game, where the abdomen wall split open. I don’t know all the details. But other than that, (my) testicles — literally, like, one side was like an orange and then the other side was normal. I was like, ‘Something’s wrong here.’ ”

Brady then got even more detailed, and told a story of a NSFW nickname he received from one of his teammates as a result of the injury.

Former Patriots Backup QB Matt Cassel Teased Brady Repeatedly

Brady noted he did not miss any time due to the injury, but he did have to endure loads of teasing from his former teammates. His former backup quarterback, current Kansas City Chiefs backup Matt Cassel, seemed to take particular delight in ribbing Brady about the injury.

“The guy who was my backup quarterback at the time, Matt Cassel, drew pictures of me with this one huge testicle on one side, and then he would leave them in my locker every day,” Brady described to Stern. “‘Purple Balls,’ he’d call me because I got all bruised up. Man, that sh*t hurt … That was a really tough injury. There were a few of those over the years.”

“Man, that shit hurt.”’- Tom Brady tells Howard Stern about the time one of his testicles swelled up to the size of an orange. pic.twitter.com/2UjmF3xdUA — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 8, 2020

Other than the first four games of the 2016 season in which he served a suspension after the Deflategate scandal and his 2008 ACL tear, Brady hasn’t missed a start since 2001.

Brady also gave Stern a candid recollection of former tight end Rob Gronkowski’s locker rook proclivities. “Gronk would get naked and literally throw his towel over his shoulder and just walk through the locker room with all the reporters and I would just laugh because Gronk obviously, he didn’t give a sh*t.”

Tom Brady reveals that @RobGronkowski is THAT dude. "Gronk would get naked and literally throw his towel over his shoulder and just walk through the locker room with all the reporters and I would just laugh because Gronk obviously, he didn't give a sh–" — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 8, 2020

"It's exactly what you'd expect it to be." – Tom Brady to Howard Stern on @RobGronkowski's penis. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 8, 2020

Brady also admitted that he knew prior to the 2019 NFL season that it would probably be his last in New England.

READ NEXT: NFL Analyst: Chicago Bears Could Have the Best Free Agent Signing of Offseason