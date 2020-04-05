Charlene Dempsey: Tom Dempsey Survived by His Wife of Nearly 50 Years

Charlene Dempsey was the wife of New Orleans Saints legend Tom Dempsey. The couple, who was married for nearly 50 years, had three children together.

On April 4, Dempsey passed away following complications with the coronavirus at 73 years old. The former New Orleans Saints player contracted the virus on March 25. He had been battling dementia and Alzheimer’s disease since 2012.

Dempsey was a record-setting NFL kicker. His league record for longest kick, which occurred in November 1970 after a night of drinking in the French Quarter of New Orleans, wasn’t surpassed until 2013. The former NFL star was born without toes on his right foot.

New Orleans Saints legend Tom Dempsey dies at 73 after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/n0MQA6LNqb pic.twitter.com/SecVveDuLJ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 5, 2020

His death was announced in a statement on April 5 by Saints Owner Gayle Benson.

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to Carlene and the entire Dempsey family on the passing of their dear Tom. The New Orleans Saints family is deeply saddened and heartbroken at this most difficult time. Tom’s life spoke directly to the power of the human spirit and exemplified his resolute determination to not allow setbacks to impede following his dreams and aspirations. He exemplified the same fight and fortitude in recent years as he battled valiantly against illnesses but never wavered and kept his trademark sense of humor. He holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the Saints family.”

Charlene Helped Tom Dempsey Give Interviews

When Dempsey got dementia, Charlene Dempsey helped her husband answer questions and fill in the blanks. For an interview with the New York Times, she would help him by prompting him to tell stories that he liked or helped correct him when his memory faltered.

“He liked to hit people,” Carlene Dempsey said in a 2013 interview. “He didn’t care if he got his bell rung.”

Charlene Dempsey and the NFL star were dating on-and-off when he made he set his record, a 63-yard kick. “He courted me mainly at the Old Absinthe House on Bourbon Street,” she told the Times. She didn’t hear from him immediately after he set his record. I was busy,” Tom Dempsey said with a smile. “It was Thursday before he called me,” Carlene Dempsey added.

They married a few months later.

They moved back to New Orleans after Tom Dempsey retired from the NFL. He worked as a salesman for a few companies before retiring in 2008.

Former Eagles kicker Tom Dempsey has died from the coronavirus He set an NFL record kicking a 63 yard field goal with Saints. That is now 1 yard short of the NFL record Tom was born without toes on his right foot and fingers on his right hand and had an improbable career#RIP pic.twitter.com/ATfmDiWJu9 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 5, 2020

Dempsey Started to Exhibit ‘Irrational Anger’

When Charlene noticed he would exhibit “irrational anger,” something Tom never dealt with. Two years later, the couple went to Las Vegas for a convention for retired NFL stars, or what Charlene called “an old guys convention.” That’s where they met Dr. Daniel Amen, a brain disorder specialist who studies football players specifically. He’s the one who diagnosed Dempsey with dementia.

“Dr. Amen was talking about guys like Mike Webster who have had brain trouble, and he’s listing all of these symptoms, and I looked at Tom and said, ‘This is you! This is you!,’ ” Carlene told the Times. “He mentioned that he was doing a study on former players, and I told Tom, ‘Go sign up right now.’ And then after he examined Tom, he said, ‘I’m so glad you came in because this is an emergency.’ ”

