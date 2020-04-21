Retired Chiefs Tight End Hints at Comeback in Hilarious Viral Video

Tony Gonzalez spent 12 years with the Kansas City Chiefs before playing his final five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. Looks like the retired tight end is missing the game. On Tuesday, Gonzalez posted a vide of him hinting at a possible comeback with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

“Don’t call it a comeback, @Chiefs. I am ready! Let’s go!!!!” the 14-time Pro Bowler captioned the video.

Of course, it’s unlikely Gonzalez will be back in the red and white next season. At 44 years old, he might be well past his playing days and has a great gig as a football analyst at Fox Sports. Not to mention, the Chiefs have a great tight end in Travis Kelce, who at 30 years old shows no signs of slowing down.

With the news of former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski coming out of retirement to join Tom Brady down in Florida to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, looks like it’s ignited some nostalgia in retired NFL superstars.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Gronk will be traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers along with a seventh-round pick for a fourth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 30-year-old’s agent agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to The Athletic’s Greg Auman that Gronk will play out his current contract, which will pay him $10 million for one year of his services in the Sunshine State.

Rob Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirms that the 30-year-old tight end has agreed to play for the Bucs in 2020 and will honor his current contract. He's due to make $10 million in 2020 after coming out of retirement. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 21, 2020

Twitter Reacts to Gonzalez’s Video

Chiefs Kingdom Twitter rushed to deliver their thoughts on Gonzalez’s video, even including some other former Chiefs who could join him, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid next season.

While we're at it @jcharles25 might as well put on some cleats too https://t.co/R1rHHMDSGw — Robert Rimpson (@RRimpsanity) April 21, 2020

Now THIS would be INTERESTING 👀🍿#ChiefsKingdom — Chiefs Focus (@ChiefsFocus) April 21, 2020

Can we start a Kickstarter for Tony G’s salary? — Launce Mustoe (@launce3mustoe) April 21, 2020

Take league min and come jump on for a title man — ryan barker (@ryanryanbarker5) April 21, 2020

Gronk who??? — Thomas Causley (@CausleyThomas) April 21, 2020

Unclear how many fans are interpreting this as a joke or the real deal, but it’s nice to see a Kansas City legend want to lace up his cleats for another go. In his 12 years at Arrowhead Stadium, Gonzalez recorded 916 receptions, 10,940 yards and 76 touchdowns. With the Falcons, the California native notched 4,187 yards on 409 receptions and 45 touchdowns. At 15,127, Gonzalez holds the record for most career receiving yards for a tight end. With a total of 1,325 to his name, the record for most career receptions for a tight end also belongs to him.